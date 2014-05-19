(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES May 19 Americans typically spend
nearly $5 billion on gifts for graduates, with a little over
half giving cash and a third offering gift cards, according to
last year's National Retail Federation survey.
Those surveyed spent an average of $49, which won't buy a
laptop, a retirement fund or many of the other gifts often
touted as "financially savvy."
If you actually want to do some future good with your gift,
here are some money-smart suggestions for grads from personal
finance experts, college consultants and recent graduates:
LIVING LIFE
Experiences give us more happiness than stuff, according to
various researchers. You can put those findings to practical use
in a variety of ways.
"I'm a sucker for experiences over products, so I might give
a gift certificate or Groupon to a nice restaurant or a Paint
Nite with a few friends," said personal finance columnist Kathy
Kristof, Los Angeles-based author of "Taming the Tuition Tiger"
and mother of a recent college graduate.
(For her own daughter, Kristof bought the airline tickets
for four months spent "kicking around the world.")
College consultant Shirley Bloomquist of Great Falls,
Virginia, sometimes buys gift certificates for lunch, dinner or
a theater outing for the graduate and a friend.
COOKING ESSENTIALS
Learning to fix meals from scratch at home will save your
graduate a fortune. A good basic cookbook, such as Mark
Bittman's "How to Cook Everything," is one option. Kitchen
starter sets are another. Ikea has 7-piece cookware sets for $25
to $50, while Caphalon and Oxo have kitchen gadget sets for $40
to $50.
College consultant Bloomquist recently gave a gift
certificate for a cooking class to a law school graduate that
she could share with some buddies.
HELP BEING GROWN UP
Transitioning to the work world often isn't easy. Grads may
benefit from the services of a resume doctor, a career
counselor, a wardrobe stylist, a fee-only financial planner - or
other professionals.
"I know someone who had an interior designer just spend a
day rearranging things in their apartment," said Zac Bisonnette,
author of "Debt-Free U" and "Good Advice from Bad People." Such
help, he said, "can turn an ad hoc sort of deal into something
more adult."
Professional help isn't cheap, however. The cost for any of
these services can be $150 an hour, or more. Some may offer
discounted initial sessions, but givers on a budget may have to
resort to self-help books instead.
For career advice, Lynn O'Shaughnessy, author of "The
College Solution," recommends "Getting from College to Career:
Your Essential Guide to Succeeding in the Real World" by Lindsey
Pollak and "Graduate to a Great Job: Make Your College Degree
Pay Off in Today's Market" by David DeLong.
Some other titles to consider:
* "Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your
Twenties and Thirties" by Beth Kobliner
* "Style Bible: What to Wear to Work" by Lauren A.
Rothman
* "Apartment Therapy: The Eight-Step Home Cure" by
Maxwell Ryan
PREPAID CARDS
If you're still leaning toward a cash gift, you might
consider a reloadable prepaid card that allows users to track
their spending and offers some protection against loss, theft or
fraud.
"The main advantage over cash is that cash tends to
disappear quickly," said Curtis Arnold, founder of
CardRatings.com and BestPrepaidDebitCards.com. "I have a son
that graduated a year ago, and I would never give him a cash
gift... even though I required him to take a personal finance
class during college."
A prepaid card that charges fat fees is, however, the exact
opposite of a financially savvy gift. Arnold recommends two
lower-cost options: Serve from American Express and Chase
Liquid.
Serve has a $1 monthly maintenance fee, free point-of-sale
transactions and none of the typical hidden third-party costs
such as ATM and cash load fees, he said. Users can also send
money by email, text and Facebook and set up subaccounts to
easily share money among family members, Arnold said.
Chase Liquid offers unlimited free withdrawals at Chase
ATMs. Point-of-sale transactions are free and there are no cash
load fees. The card can be used for paying bills and its
"sophisticated mobile apps" are well worth the $4.95 monthly
maintenance fee, Arnold said.
The card you choose could well become the gift that keeps on
giving.
"Once they spend your gift, they will hopefully consider
reloading the card later rather than using a credit card and
running the risk of increasing their debt load," said Arnold.
