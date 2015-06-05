(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, June 5 Even as regulators are
firing shots at reverse mortgages for what they consider
deceptive advertising, financial planners are taking a new look
at these loans as a way to avoid selling stocks.
New research suggests the products may actually be worth a
look if one can tune out the possibly shady sales tactics.
Reverse mortgages allow homeowners aged 62 and above to
borrow against their home equity, and to receive either a lump
sum, a series of monthly checks or a line of credit that can be
tapped as needed. The debt does not have to be repaid until the
borrower leaves the home by selling it, moving out or dying.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau slammed industry
advertising earlier this week, saying it misled people about the
risks and costs of such loans. Older homeowners in the bureau's
focus groups "were generally confused" by the ads, director
Richard Cordray told a news conference.
The ads gave people the impression that a reverse mortgage
is "a risk-free government benefit" rather than a loan with fees
and compounding interest that increases the balances owed over
time, he said. Reverse mortgages typically are insured by the
federal government but are made and serviced by for-profit
private lenders.
Cordray also took aim at ads that feature celebrity
endorsers such as Henry Winkler, Robert Wagner and former U.S.
Senator Fred Thompson, without mentioning them by name.
"These well-known actors, even a former senator, add a false
air of credibility to the products," Cordray said.
FLIPPING THE CONVENTIONAL WISDOM
Financial planners have long shared consumer advocates' dim
view of reverse mortgages, viewing them as an expensive source
of credit suitable only as a last resort for people who have
depleted their other assets.
However, recent research, published in the influential
Journal of Financial Planning, suggests that reverse mortgages
can help make a retirement portfolio last longer by allowing
homeowners to tap their equity when markets are down.
Retirees who sell stocks during bad markets have a greatly
increased chance of running out of money, since they are pulling
the funds from a shrinking pool of assets and the stocks that
are sold do not have the chance to rebound.
Setting up a "standby" reverse mortgage - using the line of
credit option - would allow an investor to avoid selling stocks
in a downturn and instead use his or her home equity for income.
"We find this risk management strategy improves portfolio
survival rates by a significant amount," researchers John
Salter, Shaun Pfeiffer and Harold Evensky wrote in a paper
published in the Journal of Financial Planning. "The improvement
in survival rates is attributable to the mitigation of the
volatility drain - the risk of having to sell investments when
depreciated."
Evensky is a respected fee-only financial planner in Coral
Gables, Florida, while Pfeiffer is an associate professor at
Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Salter is an assistant
professor at Texas Tech University and a wealth manager at
Evensky's firm.
The portfolio preservation strategy changes the conventional
wisdom about when to set up a reverse mortgage. The Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau recommends borrowers avoid tapping
their equity too early because of the risk they will run out of
money. But planners recommending the portfolio preservation
approach suggest setting up the line of credit as soon as
possible.
The amount you can borrow with a reverse mortgage typically
declines with age, but setting up a reverse line of credit and
leaving it unused can actually increase the amount of credit
available over time, said fee-only financial planner Michael
Kitces, a partner and research director for Pinnacle Advisory
Group in Columbia, Maryland. The credit limit increases each
year by about the same amount as the reverse mortgage interest
rate.
Kitces, who blogs at Nerd's Eye View (www.kitces.com/blog/)
and who has led workshops in the strategy at financial planning
conferences, also questioned the wisdom of delaying a reverse
mortgage for people who have few assets.
The older you get, the less you can borrow, which means
people who wait may not be able to squeeze sufficient income out
of a reverse mortgage, he said.
Shady advertising certainly can victimize people who do not
understand how reverse mortgages work. But that does not mean
the loans are always a bad idea. With the right planning and
objective guidance, reverse mortgages can play a role in helping
people through their retirement years.
