By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Dec 8 My daughter learned this
little ditty in preschool: "You get what you get, and you don't
get upset." Parents who are convinced they can haggle their way
to a better financial aid package might want to learn it, too.
The truth is, you can appeal a college's financial aid
offer, and sometimes you will get more money. But you are
unlikely to spark a bidding war over your kid, and in many
situations, schools will not budge.
"Families can't really lose anything by asking ... but they
need to go into this with their eyes wide open," said Martha
Savery, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Education Financing
Authority and a former financial aid director for Harvard
Graduate School of Education. "In many, many cases, the colleges
have gone out with their best offer."
It may seem counter-intuitive, but the richer the school,
the less likely it is to cut you a bigger break. Harvard, Yale
and other elite universities with fat endowments offer generous
aid to those with financial need, often meeting 100 percent, and
let wealthier families pay their own way.
Merit scholarships, which are discounts on tuition that are
not need-based, are more typically used by schools that have to
recruit desirable students.
College consultant Lynn O'Shaughnessy published an angry
email on her blog this spring from a disappointed mother who
said her daughter, a National Merit scholar, had not received a
single scholarship from any of the schools that accepted her.
The parents were both doctors, so they did not get any
need-based aid, either.
The schools the mother listed - Duke, University of Chicago
and Washington University in St. Louis - were all what
O'Shaughnessy called "collegiate alpha dogs" that enjoy such
high rankings and reputations they do not have to offer many
merit scholarships to attract all the students they need.
Other schools are worried about filling their seats with
desirable students, although who gets merit scholarships can
vary widely, said consultant Deborah Fox of Fox College Funding
in San Diego.
Students with GPAs and test scores that fall within the top
quartile of applicants, for example, may get extra help. The
same may be true for those with athletic, musical or other
talents the school needs that year.
Wealth is desirable, too. In one of the many ironies of
college financing, families who can afford to pay the full
sticker price of a school may get significant discounts to
entice their kids to attend.
All these differences can explain why financial aid offers
may vary for the same family.
"Public schools are going to offer different financial aid
packages than private," Savery said, "but if it's a school of
the same type and the offer is remarkably different, it's worth
asking why."
Families should also contact financial aid offices when the
student's most desired school falls short.
"The answer will either be, 'We'll take another look' or 'We
gave you our best offer,'" Savery said. "Either way, you'll
know."
Parents should not expect to play multiple schools off each
other or aggressively demand financial concessions since those
tactics can backfire. Colleges will typically want to see any
offer they would consider matching, and financial aid officials
are less likely to be cooperative if they suspect families are
gaming the system, consultants said.
The one circumstance where a vast majority of schools will
at least consider boosting your aid is when your family has
suffered a dramatic deterioration in its financial situation.
Death, disability or layoffs may have altered your ability to
pay, but so can other changes in expenses or income.
"If your family has significant medical expenses ... or if
they've had to take in a family member or seen a reduction in
hours, that's worth mentioning," Savery said.
