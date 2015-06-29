(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, June 29 There are plenty of tips
and tricks to maximizing your retirement benefits, and more than
a few are considered "loopholes" that taxpayers have been able
to use to circumvent the letter of the law in order to pay less
to the government.
But as often happens when too many people make use of such
shortcuts, the government may move to close three retirement
loopholes that have become increasingly popular as financial
advisers have learned how to exploit kinks in the law.
1. Back-door Roth IRA conversions
The U.S. Congress created this particular loophole by
lifting income restrictions from conversions from a traditional
Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to a Roth IRA, but not
listing these restrictions from the contributions to the
accounts.
People whose incomes are too high to put after-tax money
directly into a Roth, where the growth is tax-free, can instead
fund a traditional IRA with a nondeductible contribution and
shortly thereafter convert the IRA to a Roth.
Taxes are typically due in a Roth conversion, but this
technique will not trigger much, if any, tax bill if the
contributor does not have other money in an IRA.
President Obama's 2016 budget proposal suggests that future
Roth conversions be limited to pre-tax money only, effectively
killing most back-door Roths.
Congressional gridlock, though, means action is not likely
until the next administration takes over, said financial planner
and enrolled agent Francis St. Onge with Total Financial
Planning in Brighton, Michigan. He doubts any tax change would
be retroactive, which means the window for doing back-door Roths
is likely to remain open for awhile.
"It would create too much turmoil if they forced people to
undo them," says St. Onge.
2. The stretch IRA
People who inherit an IRA have the option of taking
distributions over their lifetimes. Wealthy families that
convert IRAs to Roths can potentially provide tax-free income to
their heirs for decades, since Roth withdrawals are typically
not taxed.
That bothers lawmakers across the political spectrum who
think retirement funds should be for retirement - not a bonanza
for inheritors.
"Congress never imagined the IRA to be an estate-planning
vehicle," said Ed Slott, a certified public accountant and
author of "Ed Slott's 2015 Retirement Decisions Guide."
Most recent tax-related bills have included a provision to
kill the stretch IRA and replace it with a law requiring
beneficiaries other than spouses to withdraw the money within
five years.
Anyone contemplating a Roth conversion for the benefit of
heirs should evaluate whether the strategy makes sense if those
heirs have to withdraw the money within five years, Slott said.
3. "Aggressive" strategies for Social Security
Obama's budget also proposed to eliminate "aggressive"
Social Security claiming strategies, which it said allow
upper-income beneficiaries to manipulate the timing of
collection of Social Security benefits in order to maximize
delayed retirement credits.
Obama did not specify which strategies, but retirement
experts said he is likely referring to the "file and suspend"
and "claim now, claim more later" techniques.
Married people can claim a benefit based on their own work
record or a spousal benefit of up to half their partner's
benefit. Dual-earner couples may profit by doing both.
People who choose a spousal benefit at full retirement age
(currently 66) can later switch to their own benefit when it
maxes out at age 70 - known as the "claim now, claim more later"
approach that can boost a couple's lifetime Social Security
payout by tens of thousands of dollars.
The "file and suspend" technique can be used in conjunction
with this strategy or on its own. Typically one member of a
couple has to file for retirement benefits for the other partner
to get a spousal benefit.
Someone who reaches full retirement age also has the option
of applying for Social Security and then immediately suspending
the application so that the benefit continues to grow, while
allowing a spouse to claim a spousal benefit.
People close to retirement need not worry, said Boston
University economist Laurence Kotlikoff, who wrote the
bestseller "Get What's Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Social
Security."
"I don't see them ever taking anything away that they've
already given," Kotlikoff said. "If they do something, they'll
have to phase it in."
