By Liz Weston
| LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 Many U.S. high school
students may be headed for trouble in college because they plan
to major in a subject that doesn't match their interests.
Only one out of three students who took a recent ACT college
assessment test intended to major in a subject that was a good
fit for their strengths and preferences, according to the
organization that administers the exam.
Nearly as many choose majors that are a poor fit, according
to College Choice Report: Preferences and Prospects, a report by
ACT Inc, the Iowa City, Iowa-based testing and research
organization.
Picking the wrong major can be an expensive mistake. College
students whose majors don't reflect their interests are less
likely to graduate on time and more likely to drop out, said
Steve Kappler, ACT assistant vice president and head of
postsecondary strategy.
"If I change my major two or three times, it's going to take
longer to get my degree," said Kappler, citing studies by ACT
researchers. "A significant number [of those whose interests
don't fit their majors] don't complete, for a variety of
reasons."
College consultant Lynn O'Shaughnessy said she frequently
hears from families who are dead set on a college major that
doesn't match the student's interests or abilities. One student,
for example, planned to major in engineering even though he
wasn't great at math. Another was told by her parents that her
education would be paid for only if she majored in accounting.
She did, O'Shaughnessy said, and she's employed - but she's
miserable.
"Parents and students are increasingly focused on pursuing
majors that will provide a great salary," O'Shaughnessy said.
"Their greatest fear is they will invest all this money and the
kid will wind up working at Starbucks."
Career assessment tools, including the ACT Interest
Inventory used in the study, aren't crystal balls. Many people
discover interests in college, and future careers, that they
never would have imagined in high school, college experts said.
Most students take the ACT in the spring of their junior
year, although about 25 percent take the exam in their senior
year.
Trying out different subjects should be a part of the
college experience, said Northwestern University political
science professor Andrew Roberts, author of "The Thinking
Student's Guide to College."
"It always seems strange that a first semester freshman will
take chemistry, history, English, and math when that is exactly
what they took in high school," Roberts said. "Why not try
linguistics or psychology or art history, to mention just a few
subjects not offered in most high schools?"
SIDETRACKED BY FINANCIAL AID
Blindly pursuing a degree solely for financial reasons can
backfire if a student washes out because of lack of ability or
switches majors, or schools, because of a lack of interest,
O'Shaughnessy said.
The misalignment of majors and interests is a big deal, said
David Hawkins, director of public policy and research for the
National Association for College Admission Counseling. "ACT has
touched on something we've seen as a problem for awhile."
Ideally, high school counselors would help students sort
through their educational and occupational options. Three out of
five students in the ACT study said they would welcome such
help.
Many high schools don't offer that kind of assistance,
however, so it may be up to parents to help uncover their
children's strengths and figure out a career path, Hawkins said.
"Parents should check their own assumptions and prejudices
at the door," Hawkins said. "It shouldn't be about what school
bumper sticker you want on your car ... It should be helping the
student understand and flesh out what they're passionate about,
what lights their fire."
Once parents are clear about their children's academic
strengths and interests, they can help them identity potential
majors and professions - which will in turn help them pick
colleges that support those goals.
The good news, ACT's Kappler said, is that these
conversations are much easier and more fun than parents' usual
lectures about the importance of getting good grades.
"I've had this conversation with all three of my daughters,"
said Kappler, whose children are now in college. "It's a very
easy conversation to have ... it's something teenagers want to
talk about."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Lauren Young and Steve Orlofsky)