By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Jan 12 One way to improve economic
mobility in the United States may be to fix the misconceptions
that high-achieving, low-income teenagers often have about
college.
Two years ago, a study found that the vast majority of such
students don't apply to competitive colleges. Now, the same
researchers have discovered that providing better information to
such students can dramatically increase their enrollment rates
at more-elite schools.
Economics professors Caroline Hoxby of Stanford University
and Sarah Turner of University of Virginia surveyed students,
asking why they opted not to apply to certain institutions, such
as selective liberal arts schools.
Responses showed many students did not know what a liberal
arts college was. Some mistakenly believed such schools only
accepted students with liberal politics, or only taught art and
did not offer majors in mathematics.
These misunderstandings would be funny, except that they
could ultimately worsen the problem of poor social mobility in
the United States, which several studies in recent years have
concluded is lower than in most other developed countries.
Hoxby and Turner have been studying the phenomenon of
"undermatching," when high school seniors who qualify for
admission at selective schools instead choose less-selective
colleges, two-year schools or no college at all. They recently
presented their working paper to the American Economic
Association, according to college news site Inside Higher Ed.
The pair cite previous research showing low-income students
are far more likely to undermatch than more-affluent peers and
that for a variety of reasons, undermatched students are less
likely to obtain a college degree, hurting their chances of
moving ahead economically.
Hoxby and Turner used a national sample of 18,000 high
school seniors who scored in the top 10 percent on the SAT or
ACT, had family incomes in the bottom third for high school
seniors and were not enrolled at magnet or "feeder" schools
designed to send more students to top colleges.
INFORMATION DEFICITS
The researchers designed an intervention for two-thirds of
the seniors whose families may not understand how to evaluate
the true cost or quality of a college. For instance, Hoxby and
Turner believed families of many such students may not realize
that elite schools often offer generous financial aid packages
that allow low-income families to pay less than they would at a
less-selective college or university. Confusion about the
definition of a liberal arts college could also play a role.
Unless these high achievers attend feeder schools, they may
not have counselors who can make up for their families' lack of
experience with college, the researchers said.
The researchers provided students with customized material
based on the students' high schools, local colleges and likely
net costs. The material cost about $6 per student and was partly
funded by a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The researchers also arranged fee waivers from selective
colleges as an incentive to apply.
The previous Hoxby and Turner study found such interventions
boosted chances that students would apply to more-selective
schools, known as "peer institutions." The latest study found
the interventions also affected enrollment decisions.
Hoxby and Turner wrote that their intervention "caused
students to enroll in colleges that were 46 percent more likely
to be peer institutions, whose graduation rates were 15.1
percent higher, and whose instructional spending was 21.5
percent higher."
Some critics have accused the researchers of elitism for
assuming that selective institutions automatically provide a
better outcome for low-income high achievers.
When you think about it, though, it's hard to argue that
kids who could get into Harvard would be better off at community
colleges, or not going to college at all.
