(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 24 U.S. colleges have started,
however reluctantly, to share more information about what
students might actually pay to attend - the so-called net price.
But the calculators that Congress has forced schools to provide
since 2011 are often hard to find, vary widely in quality and
should be used with some caution.
The idea behind the law was to give families a rough,
individualized estimate of what college might cost them once
scholarships and grants are deducted from the sticker price.
(Loans are not supposed to be included in the net price figure
since borrowing increases rather than decreases the cost of
education.)
A realistic estimate of costs would give families much
better information before a child applies. Previously they only
got true cost information after the student was accepted and had
been offered financial aid.
But many people, including parents and even high school
counselors, are not aware the calculators exist, said college
consultant Lynn O'Shaughnessy, who runs TheCollegeSolution.com
website.
Some colleges do not seem eager to enlighten them, even
though the U.S. Department of Education last year urged schools
to post the tools prominently in logical places.
One quarter of the 50 colleges randomly selected by the
Institute for College Access and Success (ticas.org) did
not have links to their calculators on the financial aid or
costs sections of their sites. Even when the calculator was on a
relevant page, it was rarely posted prominently, the survey
found.
Five of the 50 schools confused matters further by using
some other name for the tool, such as "education cost
calculator" or "tuition calculator."
The survey was conducted in 2012, but not much has changed,
TICAS president Lauren Asher said last week.
To find New York University's calculator, for instance,
users must click on three tabs - "Admissions," "Financial Aid
and Scholarships" and finally "Financial Aid at NYU." At
University of Pennsylvania, it takes four clicks to find the net
price calculator, which is highlighted in a small blue box.
Harvard College, by contrast, posts its calculator on its
financial aid home page, under the headline "You Can Afford
Harvard."
Families often can find the elusive tools by entering the
college's name and "net price calculator" into a search engine.
Another place to find links to net price calculators is on
each college's information page on the College Board's Big
Future site (bigfuture.collegeboard.org/). This provides
other critical aid information, such as the percentage of
financial need each college meets.
One other potentially helpful tool is average net prices by
income, or what other people actually paid. It can be found at
the National Center for Education Statistics (nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/).
RESULTS VARY
The relevance and accuracy of all this information can be
questionable, though.
The difference between calculator estimates and actual costs
for many families will be as little as $500, but for some, the
gap could be as wide as $5,000, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher
of education resource website Edvisors.com.
The TICAS report said many colleges used outdated cost
information in their net price calculators. In addition, 40
percent included estimates of "self-help," including work study
and loans, and most made this lower "estimated remaining cost"
figure more prominent than the federally required net price.
The calculators also vary dramatically in their design and
the amount of information they require. The number of questions
range from eight to 70, as some schools want the calculator to
be as easy to use as possible, while others try for the most
accurate results.
College access advocates such as TICAS worry that fewer
families will complete the calculator if it is too complex or
requires information that can only be gleaned from tax returns.
On the other side, consultants like O'Shaughnessy say the
simplified versions' estimates can be far off base.
"Generally, the more questions asked by a net price
calculator, the more accurate the results," Kantrowitz said. But
he cautioned families against relying too heavily on the result
of any calculator.
"Net price calculators provide a ballpark estimate of the
real cost of the college," Kantrowitz said. "They tell you
whether the college is inside or outside the ballpark of
affordability but do not distinguish between home plate and
center field."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)