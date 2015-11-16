(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 16 It is National Scholarship
Month, which means high school seniors are being exhorted to
scoop up free money for college.
What they are often not told is that scholarships won from
corporations, non-profits and other "outside" sources can reduce
- dollar for dollar - the grants and cost-reducing financial aid
they might get from colleges.
Students with financial need should be aware of this
potential disincentive before they spend countless hours
pursuing scholarships that may leave them no better off. The
same scholarships could, however, benefit affluent families by
reducing the amount they have to pay or borrow.
Casey Lu Simon-Plumb, a sophomore at Swarthmore College in
Pennsylvania, won more than a dozen scholarships during her
senior year of high school, including a $20,000 Coca-Cola
Scholars Foundation award.
She thought her winnings would dramatically reduce the
$60,000 annual cost of attending the school. Instead, the
outside money replaced other aid Swarthmore had offered her,
leaving her family's contribution about the same.
"I felt it was so unfair that I'd worked so hard and was
bringing a huge amount to the school but not seeing it reflected
in my own package," said Simon-Plumb of Hampden, Massachusetts.
Federal rules require schools to reduce need-based financial
aid when students win outside scholarships to ensure that their
total financial aid does not exceed their costs by more than
$300.
Colleges have some flexibility in how they implement this
"award displacement," said financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz,
co-author of the book, "Filing the FAFSA."
If the college does not meet students' full financial need -
and most do not - it may opt to let the outside money help fill
that gap.
"But most will reduce aid dollar for dollar," Kantrowitz
said.
Swarthmore's policy is more generous than many. The small
liberal arts college uses outside scholarships first to reduce
the earnings students are expected to contribute from summer
jobs, said Varo Duffins, the college's financial aid director.
Once those expected earnings are offset, the next category
of aid to be reduced is federal work study, in which students
contribute to the cost of college through part-time jobs. After
that, the college reduces the institutional scholarships it
offers students.
Like many elite schools, Swarthmore meets 100 percent of
student financial need and does not include loans as part of its
need-based financial aid packages, Duffins said.
When colleges do include loans as part of a need-based
package, some use outside scholarships to reduce those loans and
thus the ultimate cost of going to college. Others do not.
Because colleges' policies vary so much, the only way to
know how an outside scholarship might affect financial aid is
for families to ask the individual schools, said Lynn
O'Shaughnessy, a college consultant and author of "The College
Solution."
Kantrowitz recommends doing so early enough in the
application process that the colleges' scholarship policies can
be factored into the decision of where to go to school.
If outside scholarships can reduce the loan portion of an
aid package or out-of-pocket costs, personal finance author John
Wasik, author of "The Debt-Free Degree," recommends casting a
wide net. FinAid (finaid.org), FastWeb
(fastweb.com) and Sallie Mae (bit.ly/1ObNYvS) all
offer search engines.
Simon-Plumb said some of her scholarships offered other
benefits, such as networking or prestige, which made the hours
spent writing essays and filling out applications worthwhile.
Had she known about award displacement, she said she would
have focused more on landing those awards and not bothered with
the rest.
"You don't have to kill yourself doing it if there's no
payoff," Simon-Plumb said.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)