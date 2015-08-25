(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Marilyn Murphy of Torrance,
California, contacted her local Social Security office this past
spring to find out if spousal benefits based on her first
husband's work record might be worth more than the retirement
benefit she already receives.
Murphy was surprised to hear that she could not qualify for
spousal benefits from her first marriage because she remarried
before age 60. The second marriage also ended in divorce.
"I knew enough from my own research that wasn't right," said
Murphy. "I heard: 'It's federal law, and there's nothing we can
do about it.'"
Getting wrong answers from Social Security is not unusual,
according to financial advisers and experts on claiming
strategies. Relying on this misinformation can lead to missing
out on benefits for which you qualify or losing opportunities to
maximize your checks.
"Forty percent of what the good folks at Social Security
tell you, almost always with great certitude, is either outright
wrong, partially wrong, incomplete, or confused," said economist
Laurence Kotlikoff, co-author of the best-selling book "Get
What's Yours: Secrets to Maximizing Your Social Security."
No one has actually tested representatives on the accuracy
of their responses, and Investment News columnist Mary Beth
Franklin, who has been writing about Social Security since 2008,
said she thought the agency's employees were getting better at
addressing complex situations.
"They're reading Larry (Kotlikoff)," Franklin said with a
laugh. "They're reading me."
MANY RULES, MUCH CONFUSION
Social Security has thousands of rules and claiming
strategies that can be hard to grasp, which leads people to
misunderstand what representatives tell them, Franklin said.
People also may be wrong in believing they qualify for
certain benefits and claiming strategies.
For example, people may think they can claim a spousal
benefit at age 62 and then switch to their own benefit later,
but that strategy is only available to those who have reached
full retirement age, currently 66, and file a special
"restricted" application.
Still, Franklin frequently hears from readers who have been
told incorrectly that they cannot suspend their benefits because
they are single or started benefits too early.
Typically, recipients who have reached full retirement age
can suspend benefits and earn delayed retirement credits, which
allow their checks to grow by 8 percent annually until age 70.
Financial planners also have reported Social Security
representatives who insist that only six months' worth of back
benefits are available to people who rescind their suspension.
They actually can get a lump sum equal to all the benefits they
passed up since the date they suspended.
Social Security spokesman Ben Stump said the agency
consistently received high marks in customer satisfaction
surveys. Last year, 81 percent of customers said they were
satisfied with the service they received, and 33 percent termed
it "excellent."
"Whenever we hear that a member of the public did not
receive the level of service he or she expected, we take the
matter very seriously," Stump said.
People who believe they are getting incorrect information
should ask to speak to a supervisor, he added.
That is what Marilyn Murphy did. The supervisor confirmed
that to qualify for divorced spousal benefits, the marriage had
to have lasted at least 10 years and Murphy had to be currently
unmarried. Subsequent marriages and their timing were
irrelevant.
Murphy was glad she finally got the correct answer to her
question, even though switching to the spousal benefit would not
have made any difference to her monthly check.
Franklin and Kotlikoff both suggest doing your own research
to determine the best claiming strategies rather than relying on
Social Security representatives' advice.
"Learn the rules," Kotlikoff said, " ... and tell Social
Security what to do."
