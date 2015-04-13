(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, April 13 Affluent clients facing a
big tax bill often have one of two reactions, according to CPA
and financial planner Jerry Love: They either try to avoid
filing or they want to negotiate a deal.
Neither is a good strategy, he said. Failing to file a tax
return triggers much bigger penalties than failing to pay (5
percent versus 0.5 percent per month). And despite television
ads to the contrary, settlements aren't easy to win,
particularly when you have assets the IRS can go after.
Haggling "might work with a vendor," said Love of Abilene,
Texas. "It's not going to work with the IRS."
Unpaid tax bills can lead to tax liens on property, trashed
credit, seized bank accounts and, though rarely, even jail.
The consequences of owing the IRS are severe enough that
people should search hard for ways to pay, tax professionals
said. That may include borrowing money from friends or family,
drawing money from a home equity line of credit or selling
investments held outside retirement accounts. Sometimes clients
who say they can't pay actually have the means, just not the
cash, said CPA Jonathan Gassman of New York City.
"Find the liquidity you need by calling your broker and
selling some stocks," Gassman said.
Before pulling out a credit card, though, taxpayers should
calculate the costs versus the IRS options. For those who can
pay quickly, just not right away, the tax agency offers an extra
120 days to pay without a formal installment agreement.
During those 120 days, taxpayers will owe penalties of 0.5
percent per month on the unpaid balance plus interest, currently
at a rate of about 3 percent. Installment agreements lower the
penalty rate to 0.25 percent a month and cost $120 to set up (or
$52 with automatic withdrawals from a bank account). All in,
installment plans typically cost 8 percent to 10 percent a year
and can extend for six years, Love said.
Using a credit card, meanwhile, triggers an upfront charge
of about 2 percent and balances accrue at the card's rate,
typically 15 percent or more. Some credit cards offer lower
teaser rates for purchases, although those deals generally
expire after 14 to 21 months.
STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS
Many people erroneously think they can get extra time to pay
by filing an extension, but that's not how extensions work, said
Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert for TurboTax. Taxpayers
are expected to estimate and pay what they owe by April 15, even
when they request six more months to file the actual return.
Those who can't pay should still file returns on time to
dodge the failure-to-file penalty and start the clock that
typically limits IRS audits to three years from the filing or
due date, whichever is later, Gassman said.
"You always want to get the statute of limitations running,"
he said.
Those who owe $50,000 or less in taxes, penalties and
interest can file online for an installment agreement. Those who
owe more than $50,000 are subjected to more paperwork and
scrutiny.
"If you owe that greater amount ... they're looking at your
assets, your spending, to see what real estate you can sell, why
are you sending $1,200 a month to the country club," Love said.
Some companies tout their ability to settle tax bills for
pennies on the dollar. One couple came to Love after paying such
a firm $5,000 up front and $500 a month to work on their behalf.
"They were on the ticket for three years at $500 a month"
without results, Love said.
Settlements, known as "offers in compromise," are typically
reserved for taxpayers who have no assets and no ability to ever
pay what they owe, the tax professionals said. Given its
powerful collection tools, the IRS will settle only if it's
clear it can't get paid.
"If you're looking for a deal and you have a lot of assets,
too bad," said Randy Abeles, a Chicago CPA and financial
planner. "The IRS will tell you to go sell some assets."
(Editing by Ted Botha)