LOS ANGELES May 5 College visits can help
families find the right fit for their children, but as with
other aspects of college planning, it's easy to go overboard and
spend thousands of dollars in the process.
"I've heard horror stories of people traveling to 20
campuses," said college consultant Todd Weaver of Hanover, New
Hampshire-based Strategies for College. "It boggles my mind."
Colleges contribute to the pressure to visit because "the
statistics show that the student who visits and then gets
accepted is more likely to attend," said Steven Antonoff, an
independent education consultant in Denver and author of the
books "College Match" and "The College Finder."
More acceptances mean higher yield rates, which helps
admissions officers plan better for the coming year - plus
higher yield rates can boost a college's prestige.
"Colleges are going to overstate the importance, the value,
of visits," said Antonoff. "They want to get people to get to
the campus."
Parents who don't plan carefully can wind up careening from
school to school, spending money that might be better put toward
tuition bills. A more considered approach can help families
contain the costs of college visits while still benefiting from
"feet on the ground" tours, college consultants said.
"It's better to visit fewer colleges well," Antonoff said,
"than lots of colleges in a cursory way."
The first step is to take advantage of local resources.
Visiting a variety of nearby campuses, even if the student has
no plans to attend, can give the family insight into what
different types of colleges are like, said Shirley Bloomquist, a
college counselor in Great Falls, Virginia. A big public
university will have a different atmosphere than a small liberal
arts school; urban campuses will differ dramatically from
suburban and rural ones.
Most people can find a wide enough variety of options within
an hour or two of their home, Antonoff said. Even those who must
drive further still won't spend as much on these day trips as
they would for visits that require a plane flight, lodging and
several meals.
Families can take all the steps consultants suggest for
their "real" tours down the road: attending official information
sessions and guided tours but also branching out on their own to
talk to students and professors about what life at the school is
actually like.
"You've got to allow that extra hour or two to mosey around,
talk to students, go to wherever student life is taking place,"
Antonoff agreed.
The next step is to take advantage of all the low-cost and
free ways to research schools, including college guides, virtual
campus tours on sites like YOUniversityTV and the videos about
campus life that many colleges post on their Youtube channels.
"Colleges have 20, 30, 50 videos about their dance program,
about music, about admissions, about sports," said William
Dingledine, a college consultant with Educational Directions in
Greenville, South Carolina. "There are all kinds of things
students can learn about a school right from home."
Reading the college newspaper online and corresponding with
current students also can help students get a picture of life at
a school, consultants said.
Once the student compiles a "want to apply" list of schools,
families can begin to plan which to visit. There are a number of
ways to reduce costs, such as:
- Appending college visits to family vacations
- Sending one parent instead of both to schools that require
a plane trip
- Carpooling and sharing hotel rooms with other prospective
students
- Planning trips geographically, so you're visiting all the
prospective schools in one area rather than making multiple
trips.
Organized tours that take the student, rather than the whole
family, to multiple campuses also may save money.
Still, there may some visits that just aren't practical for
a family's budget. A family that lives in Los Angeles might have
to forgo a visit to a school in Maine, particularly if there
aren't any other prospective schools nearby. The family in
Boston may skip the college in Wyoming.
"I wouldn't be led into thinking a family is making a
mistake if they can't visit every school on their want-to-apply
list," Antonoff said. "You have to be reasonable ... there are
plenty of people who can't afford to visit that are getting into
those places."
Many parents don't realize that while a nearby school might
hesitate to admit a student who hadn't visited, the rules are
different for colleges farther away, said education consultant
Deborah Fox of San Diego's Fox College Funding.
It's also okay to visit a school only after you've been
accepted, Antonoff said. Those visits can be the most productive
of all.
"After students are accepted, they really are much more
serious about the 'fitting in' factors as opposed to the
'getting in' factors," he said. "It's all about getting the
right fit."
