(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Commissionaire on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and an occasional columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Wetjen
March 18 - Last month the board of the
International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) met
in Seoul to discuss a number of agenda items, including
safeguards for central counterparties, or CCPs.
IOSCO - as the name suggests - is the international forum
and standard setter for market regulators such as the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), upon which I serve, the
Securities Exchange Commission, as well as comparable regulators
around the globe.
It should not be surprising that CCPs were on IOSCO's
agenda, as they have been many times before - market regulators
globally (including the CFTC) have had a role in supervising
CCPs for generations. Moreover, there is growing interest in
CCPs given their increasingly important role in the wake of
implementation of G20 financial reforms related to the clearing
of derivatives contracts.
To review, in 2009 policymakers through the G20 determined
that swap contracts should be cleared through CCPs when
possible, and lawmaking bodies around the globe responded by
enacting laws that reflected this policy preference. For its
part, the U.S. adopted the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.
These reforms are preferable to the pre-crisis market
structure for swaps because clearinghouses provide an important
risk-reducing service - they act as middlemen between two
parties in a trade, and guarantee performance of the trade
should either party default. This, in turn, promotes financial
stability by reducing counterparty credit risk between financial
institutions, enhancing transparency, and facilitating more
efficient use of capital through clearing's netting effects.
These post-crisis reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Act,
vaulted CCPs into an unprecedented role in our financial
markets. Today, swap clearing mandates are in effect in the
United States and Japan, and other jurisdictions are moving
towards their own clearing mandates, resulting in steady growth
in the volume of cleared swaps.
According to International Swaps and Derivatives Association
estimates, approximately 16 percent of outstanding swap
transactions, measured by notional value, were cleared in the
United States by CCPs at the end of 2007. By September 2014, 74
percent were cleared based on the CFTC's data. All other
considerations remaining equal, taxpayers should be pleased by
this development, which was ushered in by the reform efforts.
This also means that under the new market structure,
clearinghouses are connected to almost every major financial
firm in the world. Consequently, the failure of a CCP could
have vast repercussions for the global marketplace.
It is therefore appropriate at this stage of the overall
financial-reform effort for regulators to take stock of what has
been done so far to ensure the safety of CCPs, and consider
what, if any, additional measures should be taken.
Importantly, the CFTC has been hard at work for years
putting in place a framework for effective oversight and
regulation of CCPs. Among others, the CFTC most recently
approved regulations that are consistent with IOSCO standards
for systemically important CCPs, and which include strong
requirements that CCPs have sufficient financial resources to
withstand the collapse of two of their largest clearing members.
These typically would be global banks.
But there are two important areas (and perhaps others)
global market regulators, including the CFTC, should continue to
analyze in a coordinated fashion.
First, regulators must determine how to improve CCP
transparency with respect to stress tests. Again, the CFTC
already has adopted measures to improve CCP transparency, but
some clearing members have argued for the disclosure of
stress-test results and a more standardized approach to
supervisory stress testing to help them better assess the risks
associated with a particular CCP. Such additional standards
could benefit global regulators as well because they could
enable greater coordination in the regulatory community in
assessing the risk-management practices of CCPs.
Some, however, have raised questions about additional
standardization in stress tests. For example, could
standardization inadvertently impede innovation and
thoroughness? Would standardized testing promote a "teaching to
the test" culture among regulators and CCPs that would
dis-incentivize thorough and continuing evaluation and
refinement of stress-test methodologies? Could disclosure
(together with the other publicly available information) permit
someone to reverse engineer the position information of targeted
market participants? Could these disclosures be used as a tool
for market manipulation? Policymakers need to carefully
consider these questions and others.
Second, market regulators should take a closer look at CCPs'
"skin in the game." What that means in this context is, how
much of a CCP's own capital - and under what circumstances -
should become part of its plan for determining who pays in the
case of a major clearing member default? These events are
extraordinarily rare, but have happened, and the stakes are
higher today than before.
As mentioned, under rules already adopted by the CFTC, CCPs
have to retain adequate resources to deal with such an event,
and develop a plan to deploy them. The CFTC has been working
with its registered CCPs to develop and review those plans,
which include the CCP's capital as well as capital contributions
by the clearing members.
But the amount of capital that a CCP puts at risk, and when
it is used vis-a-vis the clearing-member contributions, varies
between jurisdictions. The timing and amount of a CCP's capital
contributions are critically important because those factors
impact the incentives for how CCPs manage risk.
If the consequences of failing to do their job adequately
are remote and less than significant, it stands to reason the
CCPs might not take their role in the new market structure as
seriously. On the other hand, if the balance of resources
available to the CCP tilts too much toward the CCP's own
contribution, the prospect of mutualized losses for members
could be reduced in a way that discourages optimal risk
management by those same members.
To be clear, when it comes to the CCP's plans for dealing
with a member default, there are two very distinct policy
objectives for regulators. The first is ensuring CCPs have
sufficient financial resources to deal with member defaults,
which is quite different from the second: properly aligning
incentives for CCPs. While more analysis needs to be done on
the latter, I have no reason to believe the current
international standards on the former - as implemented by the
CFTC - are insufficient.
Market and prudential regulators must continue to coordinate
their efforts globally to supervise CCPs. The CFTC will
continue to lead in implementing existing regulatory safeguards
for CCPs. To fully realize the intended benefits of the global
reform effort for derivatives, both of the issues identified
here should receive continued attention and focus.
