By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 21 Mandating economy standards for
new vehicles can be a more politically acceptable approach to
driving road fuel savings, and overcoming apathy among car
buyers, than approaches such as hefty fuel taxes.
Their success depends on governments juggling winners and
losers, and a net social benefit with the extra upfront costs to
individual consumers and manufacturers.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported this week
that fuel savings from more efficient cars yield huge net
financial benefits to owners over the lifetime of vehicles.
All net growth in global oil demand is expected to come from
the transport sector in emerging economies, the West's energy
adviser says.
But given recent rises in oil prices, greater vehicle
efficiency is also a priority for developed countries to access
fuel savings that are also needed to achieve more ambitious
targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The IEA, in its report "Improving the Fuel Economy of Road
Vehicles", estimated that fuel consumption in new passenger
vehicles globally could be halved by 2030 using commercially
available technologies at negative net cost.
Existing technologies included lighter materials, less road
resistant tyres and more aerodynamic vehicles, greater
combustion efficiency and, at more expense, combustion
engine-electric motor hybrids.
But in the real world it is not so simple.
The IEA found that actual annual efficiency gains from
2005-2008 lagged its target rate, meaning year-on-year the 2030
target was slipping out of reach and requiring ever steeper
reductions to get back on track.
"To achieve such a scenario, strong policies will be needed
from governments around the world," it said.
Some consumer groups have warned that standards risk pricing
less affluent motorists out of the market, while manufacturers
are fearful of costs they cannot pass onto motorists and of a
possible drop in new vehicle sales if prices rise.
Meanwhile, China is alone among emerging economies in
adopting fuel economy standards, the IEA found, while the actual
efficiency of car fleets in countries outside the developed
countries grouped in the OECD has fallen.
***********************
Global fuel economy standards (page 22-23 of IEA report):
Declining actual fuel economy in non-OECD (page 10):
***********************
NET SAVINGS
U.S. and European Union authorities recently enacted or
proposed new fuel economy standards and both calculated these
would bring net savings for motorists.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Aug. 28
introduced their latest passenger vehicle fuel economy standards
for new models from 2017-2025.
The U.S. standards, which are subject to a "comprehensive
mid-term evaluation", go further out in time than any other
country, but are still less ambitious for 2025 than the
standards the European Union has proposed for 2020.
The EPA average standard is equivalent to about 101 grams
carbon dioxide per km, compared with the European Union's
proposed 95g of CO2 per km by 2020, for passenger vehicles.
For a new model bought in 2025, EPA estimated fuel savings
from higher efficiency would pay back the extra upfront cost of
a more economic vehicle in three and a half years, compared with
a new model in 2016.
They calculated the higher upfront cost at an average of
$1,800 per vehicle.
The European Commission confirmed its proposed mandatory
fuel economy standards on July 11.
It calculated net savings for consumers of around 2,000
euros ($2,600) over the (13-year) lifetime of the vehicle for
new 2020 models compared with those meeting the 2015 standard,
and a payback on the efficiency upgrade of less than five years.
The IEA reported that the pay-back period for most
incremental efficiency improvements was less than five years,
with the exception of an advanced hybrid engine (5.1 years).
MANUFACTURER COSTS
One tricky part for policymakers is juggling winners and
losers.
EPA estimated the total costs of its program to automakers
and vehicle buyers at roughly $148 billion to $156 billion,
while the benefits are roughly $510 billion to $639 billion over
the life of the vehicles covered by the rule, the U.S.
Congressional Research Service reported ("Automobile and Truck
Fuel Economy (CAFE) and Greenhouse Gas Standards").
The Congressional Research Service report, published last
week and referring to the latest economy standards, calculated
wide variation in incremental costs across manufacturers, which
in part reflected how far their models are in compliance with
the rules and also their volume of car sales.
It found the greatest total cost of implementing the 2025
versus 2016 standard fell on Ford (nearly $3 billion),
followed by Toyota and General Motors.
Both U.S. and European fuel standards differentiate by car
area or weight, accounting for the lower fuel efficiency of
heavier cars, and so soften the impact on such manufacturers.
And the latest EU 2020 standards have sought to make
corporate targets easier by "super crediting" extremely
efficient cars by a factor of 1.3, allowing them to count more
towards the overall fleet.
REAL WORLD
Fuel economy standards cannot tackle real world problems
such as the difference between the nameplate efficiency of a
particular model and in-use fuel consumption, which depends on
congestion, road quality (surface resistance), speed and driver
behaviour.
But they can help overcome consumer apathy, where other
policy tools like taxes or labelling may not work.
Consumers often are not convinced by energy savings, for
example because of uncertainty over how much they will drive and
about future oil prices.
One result is a demand for very short payback; the IEA found
that commercial operators expect a pay-back of under 18 months
on efficiency upgrades.
In addition, style choices intrude. Some consumers for
example prefer bigger, heavier less efficient cars, which are
perceived as safer.
Mandated fuel standards help overcome such consumer
behaviours by constantly upgrading the stock of new models
available.
They are especially relevant to emerging economies, where
preference for bigger cars is driving down average fuel
efficiency, the IEA report found, as people become more
affluent.
The value of refining fuel economy standards in the West is
less relevant without applying them also in emerging economies
where ownership levels are furthest from saturation.