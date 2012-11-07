(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Nov 7 Some limited flexibility over how
member states apply a European Union airlines emissions law
might buy time to resolve opposition while the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) tries to forge
a compromise deal.
The emissions trading directive requires operators of
aircraft arriving in or departing Europe to surrender permits
equal to their whole-flight emissions.
Newly re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama will probably
sign a bill opposing the EU scheme which the Senate unanimously
approved in September after a similar bill passed the House of
Representatives.
The Senate bill gives the U.S. Secretary of Transportation
power to prevent airlines from complying with the EU law.
China and India have already told their national airlines
not to comply.
The climate arm of the European Commission is in a difficult
position: it is facing pressure both from European airline
industry and internationally to find a compromise.
But to soften the law's impact on airlines would invite
speculative litigation from other energy-intensive industries
which have repeatedly tried to unravel the scheme and notably
steel.
European member states have authority over implementing the
EU law and have some leeway in imposing fines and ratcheting
penalties which could buy some very limited time as countries
try and forge an unlikely compromise, through a global deal on
aviation emissions, at a major ICAO meeting next year.
COMPLIANCE
Until now there has been high compliance in the EU emissions
trading scheme (ETS): last year, fewer than 1 percent of
factories and power plants failed to surrender allowances to
cover their 2011 emissions, according to the European
Commission.
However, that is about to change as airlines join the scheme
and some non-EU countries baulk at the idea of paying for
emissions outside European airspace.
Chinese and Indian carriers have already missed an interim
deadline to submit emissions data.
The first major deadline falls next April when operators
must surrender enough carbon permits called EU allowances (EUAs)
to account for their 2012 emissions from European flights.
It is the responsibility of EU member states to force
operators to comply or to impose penalties.
As the EU law (the emissions trading directive) states, in
Article 16:
"Member States shall ensure that any operator or aircraft
operator who does not surrender sufficient allowances by 30
April of each year to cover its emissions during the preceding
year shall be held liable for the payment of an excess emissions
penalty."
That leaves no doubt that member states which fail to punish
non-compliance will be in breach of EU law.
However, the directive does allow some discretion in other
areas, opening the door - just a crack - to a delay while
countries seek bi-lateral or global deals.
GAPS
First, the directive states that the penalty is 100 euros
($130) for every tonne of CO2 emitted without a corresponding
permit, but does not say when the penalty should be paid.
Regarding timing, it is only explicit that operators must
add the missing allowances to their following year's emissions,
in a cumulative process which a determined transgressor might be
content to continue indefinitely.
It seems likely that member states will require penalties to
be paid in three to six months, but such timing could slip.
Second, the Commission leaves it to the member state to
determine how hard to chase the operator for non-payment.
The directive's ultimate sanction is to ground the
offender's European flights.
But it is up to the member state to seek that.
"In the event that an aircraft operator fails to comply with
the requirements of this Directive and where other enforcement
measures have failed to ensure compliance, its administering
Member State may request the Commission to decide on the
imposition of an operating ban on the aircraft operator
concerned," the directive says.
MEMBER STATE
Each operator is assigned to a Member State according to
where the airline is based or operates from most.
Commission data show that Britain and France will administer
by far the most operators, making their approach most relevant.
The watchdog in Britain is the Environment Agency which
leaves no doubt that it will pursue offenders, but makes no
mention of timing or of higher sanctions.
"The penalty is mandatory and is set in the EU ETS
Directive, which has been implemented in every Member State in
the European Union. There is therefore no discretion whatsoever
given to the regulator as to whether or not to impose the
penalty," it says in its "Guidance to Operators on the
application of Civil Penalties".
"Civil penalties will be imposed ... even if the failure to
surrender sufficient allowances has arisen because of an
inadvertent error by the operator or a mistake by the verifier
over which the operator had no control or influence."
Opportunities for discretion on timing and escalation are
minor and only delay the moment when the EU would have to choose
either to pursue penalties or write these off, requiring a
change in the directive which member states have shown no
appetite for.
The most optimistic scenario is that a ticking clock against
penalties focuses diplomacy from next April towards bilateral
deals or else a global, U.N.-brokered compromise at a congress
in November next year, after 15 years of ICAO inaction.
But the alternative is even more improbable - a tit-for-tat
impounding of planes at major airports around the world.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
