(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, July 5 Biodiesel could in future ease
so-called ethanol "blend wall" concerns facing the U.S.
transportation fuel industry, whose capacity to blend corn
ethanol in gasoline is nearing its physical limit.
The biodiesel industry has ample production capacity and has
considerable feedstock flexibility while diesel fuel faces no
looming blending limits.
Those advantages seem to assure a growing role for U.S.
biodiesel in the long-term.
The debate on how to solve the near-term ethanol blend wall
problem is polarised between continuing as normal (as supported
by corn growers and ethanol producers) or temporarily waiving
all or part of the ethanol mandate (supported by the refining
industry).
It is unclear whether the implementing Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) has the authority to use biodiesel to
head off the present problem, by substituting for corn ethanol.
Certainly it used biodiesel this year to make up for a
shortfall in advanced, cellulosic ethanol.
And in the longer term, EPA has projected a rapidly rising
role for biodiesel.
That may head off, or at least delay, a recurrence of future
gasoline blending walls.
The expanded targets for biodiesel this year will represent
about 2.9 percent of all U.S. diesel fuel, according to EPA,
while all engine warranties allow at least 5 percent blends, and
non-road uses allow much more.
HEADACHE
The United States is nearing the point where the law
requires the use of more ethanol than can be physically blended
into gasoline at the most prevalent level of 10 percent ethanol.
A recent run-up in the price of compliance credits, or
renewable identification numbers (RINs), suggests that a blend
wall is nearing.
Refiners concerned that they will be unable to blend
physical product can buy RINs instead on a secondary market to
meet their obligation.
The RIN price spike has also increased the urgency to
address the problem, because of possible knock-on impacts on
refining costs and gasoline prices. ID:nL1N0C6AJ2]
The medium-term solution is to supply a 15 percent blend, as
authorised by EPA for vehicle models manufactured since 2001,
but that will take time given industry resistance and an
infrastructure lead-time.
CARVEOUT
The Energy Independence and Security Act in 2007 created
expanded mandates for particular types of biofuel within a more
general target, to drive a shift away from corn ethanol to less
carbon-emitting alternatives which did not compete with food.
The main sub-category is "advanced biofuel" which excludes
corn ethanol but includes almost everything else.
There are two further carveouts within advanced biofuels.
(See Chart 1)
First, there is a mandate for cellulosic biofuel, defined as
"renewable fuel derived from any cellulose, hemicellulose, or
lignin that is derived from renewable biomass".
Second, there is a target for biomass-based biodiesel made
from soy oil, algal oils, waste oils and animal fats.
EPA sees a rapidly growing share of biodiesel (under its
"primary control case"), accounting for nearly two fifths of all
biofuel by volume by 2022 from about a tenth now. (Chart 2)
That assumes biodiesel in future accounts for a big share of
the rapidly rising cellulosic biofuel category.
Biodiesel would qualify as cellulosic biofuel if
manufactured through a biomass-to-liquid conversion process
called Fischer-Tropsch. (Chart 2)
**************************************
Chart 1: (page 6) goo.gl/2ixRP
Chart 2: (page 95) goo.gl/2ixRP
Chart 3: (page 73) goo.gl/2ixRP
Chart 4: goo.gl/JJF6i
**************************************
SUBSTITUTE?
EPA has already used its authority to cut the cellulosic
ethanol mandate (because of under-supply) and increase
biodiesel, while keeping the overall advanced biofuel target
unchanged.
That has directly substituted biodiesel for ethanol.
This year EPA cut the cellulosic target to 14 million
gallons from 1 billion gallons as required in the 2007 act, and
increased biodiesel to 1.28 billion gallons, also from 1
billion.
The U.S. National Biodiesel Board estimates record output of
more than 1.2 billion gallons this year, roughly half of which
will be made from soyoil with the rest a mix of recycled cooking
oil, animal fats and other products.
EPA talked up the ability of the U.S. biodiesel industry to
take an increasing role, in its ruling last year setting the
biodiesel target.
"We believe that it is appropriate that biomass-based diesel
play an increasing role in supplying advanced biofuels to the
market between 2012 and 2022," it said. ("2013 Biomass-Based
Diesel Renewable Fuel Volume; Final Rule")
"Production capacity as well as more recent data on actual
production volumes does in fact demonstrate that the industry is
capable of significant increases in production when demand for
it exists," it said, reporting U.S. production capacity nearly
double the new 2013 target.
Regarding substituting biodiesel for corn ethanol, to ease
the immediate blend wall problem, EPA has no authority to
increase the advanced biofuel category beyond the target stated
in the 2007 act.
However it does have the authority to waive the total volume
of renewable fuel, on the basis of inadequate renewable fuel
supply or expected severe harm to the economy - a power it has
not yet wielded.
It is unclear whether it could reduce the overall renewable
fuel target (mostly corn ethanol), using such a waiver, while
maintaining the advanced biofuel carveout, and by implication
raise the share of biodiesel.
Biodiesel does have some concerns, some of which it shares
with the corn ethanol it would replace, including price compared
with conventional diesel (presently pure biodiesel has a 20
percent premium - Chart 4); as well as its possible impact on
carbon emissions and food prices.
But it offers a possible, partial solution to mitigate the
blend wall worries facing gasoline.
(Editing by David Cowell)