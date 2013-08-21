(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his / her own)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 21 Utilities planning to invest in
wood-fired power plants beware: the European Commission's draft
green standards for burning biomass would regulate carbon
emissions from burning wood for the first time.
At present, EU laws favouring green energy have led
countries to pay generous subsidies for burning biomass, but in
the future developers would have to meet the new standards to
get those incentives. (For draft copy, see Chart 1)
Greater scrutiny is appropriate, given the present
assumption that burning wood produces no carbon emissions at
all, under renewable energy and carbon trading laws.
Biomass including wood, energy crops, food crops and waste
is the main source for renewable energy in Europe, and accounts
for 7 percent of all EU energy consumption.
Until now, only biomass used to make liquid biofuels for
road transport has been subjected to "sustainability criteria" -
a check list to make sure they are environmentally friendly.
The Commission will now propose to widen similar, binding
criteria to biomass used to generate heat and power, which
accounts for more than four times the energy of biofuels.
It is only a first step, and will probably take several
years to legislate. But the direction is important: the
Commission's track record is to toughen environmental regulation
over time, and the case of biofuels is illustrative.
As a directive, the proposals need backing from the European
Parliament and member states, where the haggling will start.
Academic literature suggests that there is room for argument
that many existing sources of biomass would fail to meet the new
criteria, with implications for biomass demand, project returns
and rival low-carbon electricity technologies.
***************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/jep52v
Chart 2: (page 238) link.reuters.com/nep52v
Chart 3: (page 6) link.reuters.com/pep52v
***************************************
DRIVE
EU countries face a collective target to get a fifth of all
energy, including power, heat and transport, from renewable
sources by 2020.
Member states have published details of how they will meet
their 2020 goals, which the European Environment Agency (EEA)
aggregated into EU-wide data.
Burning biomass to produce heat and electricity would
together account for 44 percent of all EU renewable energy
consumption in 2020, according to the EEA report, "Renewable
Energy Projections as Published in the National Renewable Energy
Action Plans of the European Member States". (Chart 2)
That is far ahead of higher profile sources, such as wind
power (18 percent of all renewable energy in 2020); biofuels (13
percent); and solar power (4 percent).
The new regulations will therefore no doubt be bedded in
softly, initially, not to upset the bloc's entire green energy
strategy.
Britain, for example, has been especially active lately in
supporting biomass power - faced with concern about a blackout
risk due to coal plant closures.
It has recently granted planning approval for 6,940
megawatts of dedicated biomass power plants, refusing just 209
MW, with a further 456 MW in the application pipeline, planning
data show.
Electric utilities involved in various stages of planning
approval include E.ON, GDF Suez, RWE
, Scottish Power.
EU DRAFT
The EU's 2009 renewable energy law required the Commission
to investigate possible oversight of biomass, beyond biofuels.
The Commission said in 2010 that it did not then see the
need for binding rules, making recommendations instead.
The Commission has now had a change of heart, arguing that
it is better to have a single set of binding obligations for all
biomass across all 28 member states, to avoid confusion.
The new rules for biomass heat and power broadly follow the
existing guidelines for biofuels.
They would require a minimum greenhouse gas saving of 60
percent compared with fossil fuels (including the carbon
emissions from burning the fuel to generate electricity or
heat); particular emissions values for biomass feedstocks and
processes; and protection of forests with high conservation
value.
It may safeguard existing investments by applying the new
criteria only to new installations, but the draft does not spell
that out.
DEBATE
The new proposals do not list greenhouse gas savings for
various types of biomass compared with fossil fuels - perhaps
because that will be the most contested item.
But in its note three years ago, the Commission cited its
own in-house research (the Joint Research Centre) calculating
savings for 20 different sources of biomass for heat and power.
Regarding electricity generation from biomass, the research
showed that 11 sources would fail the proposed 60 percent
threshold; for heat generation, five would fail. (Chart 3)
The JRC numbers show two critical factors determining
greenhouse gas savings: first, the fuel used for processing the
biomass, whether natural gas or less carbon-emitting wood and
other forest residues.
And second, the source of the biomass, whether from the EU
or from tropical sources, where the latter may be primary rather
than managed forest, and with higher transport emissions.
No doubt, environmental and industry lobbies will haggle
over the numbers.
More important is the direction.
The European Commission has in the past shown a bias towards
making environmental legislation tougher, once it is introduced.
The biofuel rules are illustrative.
The EU approved biofuel consumption targets and
sustainability criteria in the 2009 renewable energy law.
Next month, the European parliament will vote on halving the
previously agreed target for food-based biofuels, shifting
support towards fuels with much lower emissions.
"The Commission is of the view that in the period after 2020
biofuels which do not lead to substantial greenhouse gas savings
and are produced from crops used for food and feed should not be
subsidised," the Commission says, in a policy shift on biofuels
which the biomass industry should now be wary of.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Editing by Jeff Coelho)