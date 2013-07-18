(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, July 18 The European Union and Australia
last August agreed to link emissions trading schemes, with the
aim of injecting new momentum into flagging moves for a global
carbon price.
Less than a year on, it is clear they have conflicting aims.
It should not be a surprise, their motives were probably in
opposition from the start: on the European side to fuel demand
for emissions allowances and lift carbon prices in its flagging
market; in Australia, to access cheaper carbon credits.
Australia's view is that the present low level of European
carbon prices is desirable, to cut the impact of climate
policies on consumer energy bills.
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd reinforced that position this week
when he proposed to accelerate the union.
If the opposition leader, Tony Abbott, won forthcoming
elections, the same view would be doubly underlined.
The European Union's executive Commission, meanwhile, is
equally clear that the carbon price is too low, as its climate
division strains every sinew to lift these back above 10 euros.
Inevitably, a full carbon market union - where emissions
allowances are directly tradable in two markets - will create
tensions, given that the same carbon price will affect countries
differently according to their energy mix and priorities.
The result for prices is likely to be on the downside - that
is partly the idea, to give polluters access to the cheapest
carbon credits and so cut the cost of emissions cuts.
But it also likely to lead to a race to the bottom, as
polluters lobby for policymakers to conform to the weakest
scheme.
The EU and Australia may have been better to link markets
indirectly through a separate, international carbon currency of
carbon offsets, leaving policymakers in charge of domestic
prices - according to their political priorities - and removing
a lever from lobbyists.
Carbon offsets are earned for every tonne of carbon dioxide
that project developers cut in poor countries which do not have
carbon caps. They sell the offsets to polluters to help them
meet targets in cap and trade schemes.
AUSTRALIA
Australia last year introduced a carbon tax from 2012-2015.
The country's Carbon Pricing Mechanism would shift to an
emissions trading scheme from 2015, with prices set by a carbon
market like the one the EU introduced eight years ago.
Last year the European Commission and Australian government
agreed to link their markets from July 2015.
The link would allow Australian polluters to meet half their
emissions liability by buying allowances issued in the EU, and
European polluters to do the same from 2018 at the latest.
Industry opposition to the tax, coupled with a much lower
European carbon price, prompted Rudd's proposal this week to
accelerate the shift to emissions trading, to next July.
EU carbon contracts for 2014 delivery are trading
at 4.3 euros (6.1 Australian dollars) compared with an
Australian tax on major polluting companies set for next year of
A$25.40 per tonne of CO2.
"The Government has decided to terminate the carbon tax, to
help cost of living pressures for families and to reduce costs
for small business," Rudd said on Tuesday.
"The modelling from Treasury shows that in the financial
year 2014-15 an average family will receive a cost of living
relief to the value of $380 per year." Currently big polluters
pass on the costs of the tax to consumers via energy bills.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION
Australia's efforts contrast with those of the European
Commission, which is the regulator in charge of administering
the EU emissions trading scheme.
It is presently trying to boost prices by removing from its
bloated market EU allowances (EUAs) equivalent to about half
annual demand.
It seems to have the support of most European countries -
with Germany a notable abstention.
The aim is to lift carbon prices.
The Commission's head of energy Guenther Oettinger last year
said an EUA price of 12-18 euros (A$17-A$26) was in the right
ballpark.
(see this link - goo.gl/LLsXQ)
At the top end, that is above the level of the Australian
tax which Rudd seems so keen to avoid.
EU officials rarely mention carbon prices, given the
sensitivity of deliberately raising these, but the implication
of their whole market reform effort is to increase them.
LINKING IMPACT
It is a mistake to think that linking carbon markets is
bullish for carbon prices.
That view is founded on the vague notion that it will
somehow build momentum towards a global price, and so advance
international climate action and demand for emissions permits.
In fact, the carbon price impact is on the downside.
Australia has already abolished a A$15 carbon price floor in
its trading scheme (one of its best design features) as a direct
consequence of linking with Europe, and by accelerating a union
will shift downwards further to A$6.
On the other side, Europe has bolted on not just an
additional market, but a new lobby resistant to higher prices.
In theory, linking emissions markets is a great idea, by
giving polluters a wider choice of emissions allowances,
creating a deeper, more liquid market, and in theory more
efficient carbon cuts.
But that can be achieved indirectly through international
carbon offsets - generated by emissions cuts from projects in
poor developing countries outside cap and trade schemes.
Making the same offsets equally tradable in two markets
would link domestic carbon prices but only indirectly, in the
same ways as having separate, tradable currencies, maintaining a
firewall and leaving policymakers in control of domestic prices.
It is not a perfect solution: carbon offsets are plagued by
credibility problems, where there will always be doubt whether
they are really equivalent to a tonne of avoided CO2 emissions.
But it is the best there is in an imperfect world where the
prospect for the most efficient solution, a global carbon tax,
is as remote as ever.
($1 = 1.0850 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
