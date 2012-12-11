By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Dec 11 Climate talks in Doha last week
highlighted the weakness of carbon targets as a tool to limit
climate change while a lack of international financial and
political support may equally undermine an alternative,
technology-led approach.
The talks achieved no new targets to cap emissions, which
was no surprise given the complexity of agreeing responsibility
for climate action between countries and chiefly between China
and the United States.
A negotiator from Belarus on Monday threatened to pull out
of a second, limited round of the Kyoto Protocol agreed just 48
hours earlier after belatedly realising the constraint on the
country's emissions, underlining the problem with a carbon caps
approach that is onerous and divisive.
Pending an agreement on global emissions targets, which may
never happen, one potentially less contentious alternative is to
agree mandatory global benchmarks for residential, automotive
and industrial efficiency, among other technology policies and
measures.
Global minimum standards could apply, for example, to the
adoption of standby power policies; the phase out of inefficient
lighting; minimum energy performance requirements for appliances
and equipment; vehicle tyre rolling resistance; and the carbon
emissions of passenger cars.
The range of vehicle fuel economy standards worldwide
illustrates the scope for progress, where the European Union
leads, followed by Japan, the United States, the Republic of
Korea, Canada, Australia and then emerging economies. (See Chart
1).
A voluntary approach is supported by multiple initiatives
including a "clean energy ministerial" collaboration between
major economies, and by the International Organisation for
Standardisation (ISO), the world's largest developer and
publisher of international standards.
Barriers to a more formal or mandatory approach include a
lack of financial backing for such multilateral efforts.
BENEFIT
The benefits of energy efficiency are obvious: it boosts
energy security and the environment; can be achieved at negative
cost and offers big industrial energy savings in developing
countries and in residential consumption in advanced economies.
Global adoption by 2030 of IEA efficiency recommendations
would cut annual global carbon emissions by nearly a quarter of
today's levels, the energy adviser estimates.
That is far greater than the impact of Kyoto's first round
of targets which only limited industrialised countries, aiming
to cut their carbon by 5.2 percent compared with 1990 levels.
Efficiency upgrades can be done at negative cost because the
lifetime energy savings outweigh the upfront cost.
In advanced economies, home appliances and electronics are
the fastest growing source of residential energy consumption, as
illustrated by U.S. Energy Information Administration data,
rising faster than space and water heating and cooling. (S e e
Chart 2)
In former communist and emerging economies industrial
efficiency offers the main opportunity.
According to the IEA, if Russia had used energy as
efficiently as Canada (with its equivalent climate) in 2008 it
would have cut the country's energy consumption by one third
that year.
COST
There have been few trade disputes regarding the unilateral
adoption of efficiency and fuel economy standards, because the
World Trade Organisation's (WTO) 1995 Agreement on Technical
Barriers to Trade (TBT) explicitly allows these.
"No country should be prevented from taking measures
necessary to ensure the quality of its exports, or for the
protection of human, animal or plant life or health, of the
environment, or for the prevention of deceptive practices, at
the levels it considers appropriate," it says.
Agreeing global benchmarks is another matter, however.
In general, large multinational companies are in favour of
globally harmonised standards to simplify production and cut red
tape, but such standards may hurt smaller producers with more
limited resources.
An IEA paper in 2005 sought to quantify the consumer cost of
improving the energy efficiency of air conditioning, in China
versus Japan, finding a clear rise in purchase price with
improved efficiency.
That acted as a disincentive coupled with weak national
s tandards and poor R&D resources among smaller Chinese
manufacturers, the report found.
SUPPORT
The main barrier against multilateral efforts on efficiency
centres on financial backing.
The United States launched the "clean energy ministerial"
process in 2009, arising from the U.N. climate talks, involving
regular meetings of some 23 countries. The talks included the
United States, Canada, major EU countries, Japan, China, India
and Brazil in a good example of cooperation, which contrasts
with the rich-poor standoff in climate negotiations.
The initiative's web page says it is presently seeking
international technical cooperation on standards and labelling
in refrigeration, computing, distribution transformers,
televisions, standby modes and efficient lighting.
But that five-year "Super-Efficient Equipment and Appliance
Deployment" initiative has just $20 million backing.
That contrasts with massive domestic backing, such as $4.5
billion for U.S. state-level electricity efficiency programmes
in 2010, and is feeble support for a centrepiece in multilateral
cooperation.
As the World Energy Council said in a review of efficiency
measures in 2008: "Although some convergence can be observed in
the policy measures across countries, there are still many
differences. In general, co-ordination at international level
could be reinforced to help overcome obstacles to the
implementation of both standards and price signals."