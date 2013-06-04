By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 4 The European Union's three
biggest member states are developing solar power, biomass and
other renewable energy technologies in place of plans for
offshore wind, according to data on actual versus projected
deployment.
Offshore wind is at an early stage of commercialisation and
is more expensive than most renewable energy, which may be
contributing to a switch to alternatives to meet targets under
the EU renewable energy directive.
Onshore wind is also slipping behind target in some
countries such as Britain, where it has, for example, suffered
from slow planning approvals.
The EU directive was drafted in 2007-2008 before the extent
of the region's financial crisis was clear and when public
concern about climate change was at its height.
It sets out renewable energy targets, in its annex 1, which
are binding under national law. (See Chart 1)
Some EU countries are now pulling back from renewable energy
support, for example by trimming subsidies or taxing wind and
solar power generation, to limit public debt and consumer costs.
That may see them substitute cheaper green energy for more
costly technologies such as offshore wind, as suggested by the
examples of Germany, France and Britain.
Energy efficiency is an even better option, making aggregate
targets easier to meet by suppressing demand.
Alternatively, member states can deploy various "cooperation
mechanisms" to help them meet their targets, for example
committing to import a certain quota of green power from
neighbouring countries.
**************************************
Chart 1: (page 31) goo.gl/abt8L
Chart 2: (page 1) goo.gl/jYTlH
**************************************
LEASH
To show their commitment to the 2020 targets under the
renewable energy directive, all EU member states had to
establish national renewable energy action plans and submit
these to the European Commission by June 2010.
The plans described each country's expected trajectory for
growth for each technology for each year from 2010 to 2020.
The renewable energy directive keeps member states on a
tight leash, requiring them to keep to a pre-determined,
gradually steepening, adoption curve ("the indicative
trajectory") up to 2020, or else to explain how they would catch
up.
"A Member State whose share of energy from renewable sources
fell below the indicative trajectory in the immediately
preceding two-year period ... shall submit an amended national
renewable energy action plan to the Commission by 30 June of the
following year, setting out adequate and proportionate measures
to rejoin, within a reasonable timetable, the indicative
trajectory," states the directive.
In other words, countries will not only be held to their
2020 targets but to their growth in the meantime.
The European Commission reviews progress towards the
renewable energy targets every two years, and in March published
its first progress report.
It projected that states might miss targets for particular
technologies by a considerable distance, for example by as much
as 70 percent in the case of offshore wind.
"In many Member States currently implemented policies risk
being insufficient to trigger the required renewable energy
deployment to reach the 2020 targets," the Commission review
said in March.
"The financial crisis also affects these developments, since
the cost of capital has risen in several Member States. Thus low
cost measures that reduce administrative burdens and that
increase energy efficiency are even more important policies for
achieving the targets."
WIND LAGGING
Europe's top two economies have deployed less offshore wind
than they anticipated three years ago.
Germany and France had installed 0.3 gigawatts (GW) and zero
GW respectively as of the end of last year, according to the
Global Wind Energy Council. That compares with plans for 0.8 GW
and 0.7 GW, respectively.
Britain is ahead of its target for installed capacity, at
2.9 GW compared with a planned 2.7 GW, but behind on power
generation, illustrating under-performance of wind farms to date
(another problem for the technology, besides capital and
connection costs).
It had anticipated 8.97 terrawatt hours (TWh), but only
achieved 7.5 TWh.
The three countries have compensated in different ways.
Germany's excess solar power last year (actual versus
planned capacity) was nearly equivalent to its entire ambition
for 10,000 MW of offshore wind in 2020.
It had installed a cumulative 32,440 MW of solar power as of
the end of 2012, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, compared
with a planned 23,783 MW.
In France, cumulative installed wind and solar PV power last
year reached 7,500 MW and 3,500 MW according to the network
operator RTE. That compared with targets for 8,265 MW and 1,080
MW, again showing an excess solar power.
In Britain, the signs are that biomass may have to
substitute for shortfalls in both onshore and offshore wind.
The country projected some 14.2, 13.3 and 9.0 terrawatt
hours (TWh) of power generation each from onshore wind, biomass
and offshore wind, in 2012. Actual generation was 11.9, 15.2 and
7.5 TWh, the latest energy statistics show.
LOWER COSTS
There are several ways that EU member states can cut the
cost of their binding renewable energy targets.
One is to substitute cheaper technologies, where the outlook
for offshore wind does not look bright.
Another is to invest not only in renewable energy but in
enabling infrastructure.
For example, wider grid transmission connections help
mitigate the variability of renewable power by capturing wider
supply and demand, and so reduce the need for grid balancing and
firing up expensive, back-up gas-fired peaking capacity.
Another is to make support regimes more efficient, where
both the IEA and the European Commission have recently suggested
the use of auctions over feed-in tariffs, to capture actual
generation costs more closely, and so cut green subsidies.
And energy efficiency is vital to cut aggregate demand, and
the required capacity to hit the required share of renewables.
