(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) By Gerard Wynn LONDON, Oct 23 The European Commission has proposed phasing out support for food-based biofuels in a move that not only undermines the industry but provides a possible roadmap for addressing the wider implications of producing crude oil from tar sands. The conventional biofuel industry was put on notice that subsidies will be phased out from 2020 under proposals last week which also showed many biofuels are more carbon-emitting than gasoline. What the proposals do is lay out a fuller picture of carbon emissions from producing biofuels from food crops by taking into account indirect emissions from displacing food production which then moves on to idle land elsewhere. Their major concession is that while the proposals would force fuel suppliers to report those higher emissions, these would not count against binding emissions reduction targets. Under the EU's fuel quality directive, refiners have to cut the carbon emissions of road fuels by 6 percent per unit of energy by 2020 versus 2010 levels. Under the proposals there is a stepped approach, where biofuel suppliers will report the higher emissions, but these will not count them against the 6 percent target. The same approach could be used for tar sands. The European Commission has already developed estimates for their higher emissions compared with conventional crude, incurring the wrath of federal and provincial governments in Canada in the process. Tar sand crude is not presently refined in the EU, but Canada fears other countries or regions, notably California, may adopt similar carbon labelling schemes. Yet a compromise similar to the EU's approach to biofuels may work, where producers initially only report the higher emissions from tar sands, but these do not immediately count against carbon-reduction targets. COMPROMISE The biofuel proposals force suppliers to report emissions from what is referred to as indirect land use change (ILUC), as well as from direct emissions from crop cultivation and processing which are already reported and counted against emissions targets. Crop-based biofuels divert food production, ultimately incurring additional carbon emissions from ploughing up soil and plants. Yet the higher emissions do not have to count under either the EU fuel quality directive or so-called sustainability criteria, which decide whether a biofuel can count towards national renewable energy targets and qualify for subsidies. Under the EU directive, biofuels must cut carbon emissions by at least 35 percent versus fossil fuels and by 50 percent from 2017 to qualify as renewable fuels. The following table illustrates how important the compromise is to the biodiesel industry, where most biodiesel is actually more polluting than fossil fuels (EU assumed emissions of 83.8 grams of CO2 per megajoule) once the assumed ILUC emissions are taken into account. That contrasts with Brazilian sugar cane ethanol, partly because of the efficiency of its production. European sugar beet and biofuels from cereal crops are in between. Feedstock Direct New ILUC Total Saving vs emissions emissions emissions fossil fuels gCO2/MJ PCT Sugar cane 24 13 37 -55.85 ethanol Sugar beet 40 13 53 -36.75 ethanol EU corn 43 12 55 -34.37 ethanol Cleaner wheat 44 12 56 -33.17 ethanol Cleaner palm 37 55 92 9.79 oil biodiesel Rape seed 52 55 107 27.68 biodiesel Soybean 58 55 113 34.84 biodiesel TAR SANDS The proposed amendments require ILUC reporting by suppliers from next March 31, including "the biofuel production pathways (production process), volumes, and the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions per unit of energy, including the estimated indirect land use change emissions". The Commission allows for a review of ILUC reporting in 2017, pending possible inclusion in binding emissions targets. A report at that stage would "if appropriate, be accompanied by a legislative proposal" that would introduce estimated indirect land use change emissions factors into sustainability criteria from January 2021. It is a small leap to require the same of producers of tar sands crude. They could first report tar sands emissions, which would count against legal targets later. The Commission has already estimated the CO2 emissions of tar sands compared with conventional crude, as follows: Feedstock Direct emissions gCO2/MJ Conventional crude 88 Tar sands 107 Coal converted to liquid 172 Gas converted to liquid 97 Tar sand crude is more carbon-emitting than conventional crude because of the carbon-intensive process of strip-mining sand and treating it, or using energy-intensive steam extraction of the oil from sands underground. The European Commission is presently doing an industry impact assessment of labelling the carbon emissions from tar sands, in a drawn-out process which has delayed a vote by member states until next year. Given the scale of opposition from Canada and major oil firms, merely reporting the higher emissions offers the prospect of an interim compromise. It would also, as is now proposed for crop-based biofuels, signal to investors that change is around the corner. (Reporting by Gerard Wynn; editing by Jason Neely)