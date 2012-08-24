(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 24 Development of European gas hubs
and regional markets contrasts with lagging efforts to diversify
supplies from Asia, by-passing Russia, and will see a break with
oil-indexed contracts.
Gas trading developments reflect a European Union drive to
create an internal energy market by 2014 and mirror increased
market coupling in electricity.
As in power markets, however, success in creating regional
markets is racing ahead of efforts to increase transmission
capacity, where congestion will slow price convergence.
Deeper internal networks, and reversibility of pipeline flow
for example between Italy and Switzerland, as planned, will
increase price efficiencies and arbitrage opportunities.
Obstacles to pipeline projects include planning
permissioning and funds.
The European Commission estimates investment needs of about
140 billion euros ($176 billion) for electricity infrastructure
and at least 70 billion for gas through 2020.
Meanwhile, the average time between final investment
decision and the construction of energy infrastructure is
approximately 12 years.
In gas, the EU has successfully reduced reliance on Russia
with rising shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar,
but Russia retains the biggest chunk of imports at just less
than a third in 2010, from a half in 2000.
Accessing central Asia through grand "Southern Corridor"
projects to the Caspian basin via Turkey have flagged, leaving
progress with NordStream, cementing links to Russia.
PRICE
Europe's gas prices fall roughly along a northwest-southeast
gradient, from spot prices in northern trading hubs which can
access liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to higher prices on
Germany's eastern border and central European hubs which transit
gas priced on oil-indexed, long-term contracts with Russia.
Point Carbon data show a gradient from more expensive
oil-indexed contracts to German import (BAFA) and British market
prices at the National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe's most
established gas market.
See chart: link.reuters.com/bef32t
Most continental European gas is still supplied on long-term
contracts (LTCs) based on an oil-indexed pricing.
But things are changing, following Britain's lead where all
LTC and traded gas is based on NBP prices.
One result should be lower prices.
The UK NBP average price in March of 23.9 euros per megawatt
hour (MWh) was 68 percent of a theoretical Platts price
calculated using a traditional, oil-link formula, according to
the European Commission in its latest "Quarterly report on
European gas markets".
LNG prices have been rising, following Asian demand where
South Korea and Japan are paying a significant premium relative
to EU importers, but generally remains cheaper than oil-indexed
pricing.
"LTC prices for gas imports from Russia continue to be among
the highest prices for gas," reported the quarterly review.
HUBS
Gas trading centres are growing apace, along the lines of
Britain's NBP, adding to long-standing physical transit hubs.
These will help to break the link with oil pricing.
In the Netherlands, traded volumes of over the counter (OTC)
contracts at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) trading hub has
seen almost exponential growth over the past three years, to
more than 2 trillion cubic metres per day compared with less
than 0.5 trillion in Jan. 2009.
TTF is one of the fastest growing hubs and a front-running
candidate to deliver a benchmark continental European gas price
as it plans links with neighbouring grids including Germany,
Denmark, Belgium and France next year.
One reason for the growth is participation of Dutch producer
GasTerra, which formerly focused on oil-indexed contracts but is
now also supplying at the TTF hub, said Patrick Heather in an
Oxford Institute for Energy Studies publication in June titled
"Continental European gas hubs: are they fit for purpose?"
Heather cited Societe Generale research that market pricing
had risen to 42 percent of European gas supply in 2011, with the
rest in oil-indexed contracts. See page 30 of the report here:
ttp://r.reuters.com/jyf32t
SINGLE MARKET
Such developments mirror, but lag, market coupling in power
trading. Both are being driven by the EU's 2009 "third energy
package", meant to achieve an internal energy market targeting
secure and affordable energy.
In power markets, that has seen significant price
convergence between Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands
in the central western Europe (CWE) region since 2010.
But both transmission capacity and market coupling are
needed to drive convergence, and gas bottlenecks remain in
particular to Spain and Italy and eastern Europe.
A February cold snap earlier this year was illustrative: the
day-ahead on the PSV Italian hub reached 65 euros per MWh, a
doubling of normal levels, compared with North-West European
(NWE) hubs of around 40 euros.
As the Commission's quarterly report noted: "Italy's
isolation from NWE markets, and the illiquidity of its hub also
contribute to its gas supply vulnerability and price
volatility."
Oxford University's Heather reported a more routine but
critical transaction cost in Italy: "Most of the rules governing
the gas market and in particular those relating to third party
access, capacity trading and storage are not available in
English and in some cases involve complicated processes in order
to achieve the desired goal."
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)