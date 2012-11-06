LONDON Nov 6 Natural gas will struggle beyond
niche applications in U.S. transport despite a widening discount
to rival fuels, given a shortfall in distribution compared with
gasoline, biofuels and electric vehicles.
Shale gas production has up-ended power generation,
under-cutting the economics of older coal plants and new
nuclear.
Compressed natural gas (CNG) has long been one of the
cheapest U.S. road fuels including gasoline, diesel, ethanol,
biodiesel and propane.
That edge has widened significantly since natural gas prices
dropped in the wake of the shale gas boom.
The trouble is that its low energy density implies a shorter
range, weight penalty and requires compression or liquefaction
which adds significant upfront costs in bulky, pressurised fuel
tanks.
Add a lack of refuelling infrastructure and the attraction
of lower running costs fades.
Developing CNG and electric vehicle refuelling
infrastructure would involve simultaneously running distribution
for gasoline/diesel, CNG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric
vehicles and higher biofuel blends.
Assuming a need to narrow choices, electric vehicles make
more sense as a long-term, fuel-agnostic gasoline replacement,
where natural gas can still impact as an electricity source, and
in niche urban and heavy duty vehicle applications.
At present, natural gas vehicles account for about 0.4
percent of the U.S. heavy duty vehicle fleet of nearly 9 million
vehicles, and about 0.03 percent of a light vehicle fleet of
around 240 million units.
RUNNING COSTS
Chart 1 shows that CNG retail pump prices have risen by a
quarter to $2.05 per gallon of gasoline equivalent since the
start of 2009, but that still trails an 89 percent jump in
gasoline, in Department of Energy data.
The CNG discount has ballooned more than six-fold to $1.47
per gallon, show DoE data in the July issue of its quarterly
"Clean Cities Alternative Fuel Price Report."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports
that present CNG pump prices are still significantly higher than
costs, reflecting a lack of competition among providers and
implying the potential for a wider discount.
Electric vehicles (EVs) have even lower running costs.
As with EVs, however, there are significant incremental
costs compared with conventional vehicles because of the need
for pressurisation and insulation of CNG or LNG fuel tanks.
This difference can be made up over the life of the vehicle
in fuel cost savings but payback periods may be prohibitively
long, according to the EIA.
The payback is greater than 5 years for Class 7 and 8
vehicles (small trucks) unless they are driven at least 60,000
to 80,000 miles per year, the EIA says, which is bordering on
maximum annual mileage, according to Department of
Transportation data.
"Shorter payback periods, 3 years or less, may reflect
typical owner expectations more accurately, but they require
much more intensive use: ... more than 100,000 miles annually
for Class 7 and 8 vehicles," the EIA reports.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) face the additional, critical
problem of developing a refuelling infrastructure in a Catch 22
dilemma requiring sufficient converted vehicles before rolling
out a capital-intensive refuelling network.
Chart 2 shows that as of March there were 987 CNG fuelling
stations and 47 LNG stations in the United States, trailing some
3,113 electric vehicle stations excluding residential units, and
nearly 160,000 gasoline stations.
Any significant expansion of LNG refuelling capacity will
require additional liquefaction capacity.
At LNG stations, insulated LNG storage tanks and special
refuelling pumps are also needed, and gas transported by
specialised tanker trucks and specialised dispensing staff.
CNG filling stations typically have connections to the gas
pipeline distribution network but still require compression
equipment and special refuelling pumps.
For these reasons, near-term adoption makes most sense among
"return to base" fleet operators which refuel consistently at a
specific central location or along dedicated routes, and include
buses, trash haulers, taxis, delivery, and airport shuttle and
port vehicles.
Argentina provides the extreme example of higher,
medium-term penetration, where natural gas is used not only in
commercial vehicles but some personal light duty vehicles and
has a 24 percent market share overall, according to the
International Energy Agency's Energy Technology Perspectives
report this year.
But Argentina is a gas-rich economy where natural gas has
accounted for a half or more of primary energy consumption every
year since 2003, BP data show, compared with 27 percent last
year in the United States (its highest relative contribution
since 1981).
And Argentina began a rollout of natural gas refuelling
infrastructure in 1980 and has kept gas prices low as a public
policy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy report
"Natural Gas Vehicles: Status, Barriers, and Opportunities."
Such a programme is out of reach of the United States, where
in the longer term natural gas may still significantly penetrate
the transport fuel mix but rather as a source of power
generation than fuel directly.
