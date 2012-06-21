By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 21 The case is growing to widen
conventional measures of human wealth to take account of
degrading natural assets, but the prospect is more remote as
politicians cling to superficially higher GDP values during the
financial crisis.
Business leaders, academics, lawmakers and green groups have
pushed for including social and environmental data in national
accounts at a sustainable development summit in Rio de Janeiro
this week.
Conventional gross domestic product (GDP) is based on cash
income, consumption and investment.
It excludes charges against declining fish stocks and fossil
fuel reserves, carbon emissions, air pollution, excess
government debt or pension fund deficits, and excludes the value
of leisure and higher quality health and education.
It over-estimates human wealth. The implication is that
countries are over-spending on pension payouts, polluting goods,
and defence.
In the case of natural resources, conventional GDP assumes
that where fish stocks and fossil fuel reserves are dwindling,
technology advances will avoid any impact on future growth.
However evidence has grown that unpriced human impacts on
the environment will harm future growth, especially climate
change from carbon emissions, and should be accounted for.
The trouble is that accounting for such declining natural
capital, as well as other charges against CO2 emissions and so
on, would cut the value of GDP against which developed countries
are borrowing to boost their flagging economies.
That makes it even less politically acceptable in a
teetering economy, and reinforces a theme at the Rio summit
where politicians have been seen slow to act.
HURDLE
It is well known that GDP has limits: it records production
not welfare, flows of money rather than capital stocks.
To be exact, it measures the income that households earn in
salaries, profits and rent (or the amount they and the
government spend or save, or the amount of value people add at
work - they all amount to the same thing).
One of its advantages is that the data are to hand: spending
and income are already collected, with taxes.
Extra data could be easily gathered, but one problem is
monetising these.
That challenge especially applies to "public goods" which
are usually regarded as free, such as clean air, wildlife,
wilderness and so on, as opposed to fossil fuel reserves which
have an exact market value.
There's no consensus, for example, on how to place a single
financial or even physical value on biodiversity - the number
and population of animal and plant species.
DECADES
More than 40 years ago Stanford University's Paul Ehrlich
said: "We must acquire a lifestyle which has as its goal maximum
freedom and happiness for the individual, not a maximum Gross
National Product." This principle was quoted in the 1972 book
co-authored by Yale environmental economist William Nordhaus,
"Is Growth Obsolete?"
Progress since has been slow.
Approaches have included devising complements to GDP, or
else a single alternative measure.
In the former camp, a UK government in 1998 coined a
"quality of life barometer". It included health (measured as
number of years of expected healthy life) and education (the
percentage of young people reaching high school qualifications).
Where still calculated, the indicators are no longer
published annually, as was originally conceived.
Britain now says that by 2020 it will include "natural
wealth" within its national accounts.
In February, the U.N. Statistical Commission approved the
System for Environmental and Economic Accounts - a high-level
rule book. The World Bank-backed "Wealth Accounting and the
Valuation of Ecosystem Services" aims to step in with technical
guidance.
And the United Nations this week in Rio launched an
inclusive wealth index (IWI), including estimates of natural and
human capital, and applied it to 20 countries from 1990 to 2008.
China's IWI grew by just 45 percent over the period and the
United States by 13 percent, compared with GDP growth of 422
percent and 37 respectively, the U.N. authors found.
Meanwhile some countries are acting regardless of indices.
For example, Norway's sovereign wealth fund has invested
rather than spent the country's profits from oil and gas
exploration, earning an income which offsets the annual
depreciation of the asset.
Conventional GDP accounting wouldn't spot the difference.