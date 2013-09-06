(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 6 The world's oceans will become
dangerously acidic for corals and shellfish this century if
carbon dioxide (CO2) levels continue to rise at current rates,
adding to the urgency to reduce manmade CO2 emissions, according
to an emerging science.
Evidence for ocean acidity may also prove less controversial
than the science of global warming, as it seems likely there
will be less doubt surrounding the chemical and biological
processes involved.
That could add to the impetus to cut manmade carbon
emissions, particularly if signs emerge of a threat to the
world's fisheries.
In the past 200 years, people have released more than 2
trillion tonnes of additional CO2 into the atmosphere by fossil
fuel burning, cement production and changes in land use such as
deforestation.
That has in turn added more than 520 billion tonnes of CO2
to the world's seas, scientists estimate, or a quarter of all
emissions.
CO2 dissolves in and reacts with water to form carbonic acid
(H2CO3) which disassociates to form hydrogen and bicarbonate
ions. The excess hydrogen ions combine with carbonate ions
producing more bicarbonate.
Adding more CO2 to sea water therefore increases aqueous
CO2, bicarbonate and hydrogen ions, the latter lowering sea
water pH (a measure of acidity or alkalinity) and carbonate
ions.
One effect has been a fall in ocean surface pH of 0.1 units
compared with pre-industrial levels, to an average of 8.1.
That is equivalent to a 30 percent increase in average
acidity of surface ocean waters worldwide.
Faster falls in pH have been observed in the Arctic (as
colder water absorbs more CO2), with pH dropping by about 0.02
units per decade since the late 1960s in the Iceland and
Barnet's Seas, according to the "Arctic Ocean Acidification
Assessment 2013", published by the Oslo-based Arctic Monitoring
and Assessment Programme.
A second, related effect has been a drop in the level of
calcium carbonate, vital for the shells and skeletons of many
marine organisms.
As with atmospheric CO2, there is a lag effect where it will
take tens of thousands of years for the world's ocean chemistry
to recover from carbon emissions now, even if the latter were to
halt today, meaning the effects that do emerge will be felt at
least for centuries.
GEOLOGICAL RECORD
One way to project the possible effects of ocean
acidification is to extrapolate from events in the Earth's
geological past, especially more recently.
For example, the authors of an article published last year
in the journal Science, "The Geological Record of Ocean
Acidification", analysed the end of the last glacial period,
20,000 years ago, when CO2 levels rose by a third over thousands
of years.
They estimated that ocean surface pH dropped 50 times more
slowly than at present (0.002 units per century), and that the
shell weights of tiny creatures called foraminifera fell by 40
to 50 percent.
Analysis is more limited regarding the more distant past.
For example, the authors were unsure how far ocean pH fell
56 million years ago, during a period of warming, when CO2 was
up to five times present levels.
A major extinction of tiny creatures with carbonate shells
may have been caused by higher ocean CO2, falling ocean oxygen,
higher temperatures, or a combination of all three.
Others studies have estimated that coral reef volumes
dropped by 99 percent during the same period, called the
Palaeocene Eocene Thermal Maximum.
REVIEW
An alternative technique is laboratory analysis of existing
shellfish species in an aquarium with modified chemistry.
A study published last week in the journal Nature Climate
Change, "Sensitivities of extant animal taxa to ocean
acidification", reviewed research on such animal impacts.
It analysed 167 studies reporting effects from higher ocean
CO2 on the performance of 153 species.
The authors concluded that more active creatures with less
calcified shells (less calcium carbonate) and the ability to
regulate their own body fluid pH survived better.
That favoured crustaceans (crabs, lobsters, crayfish and
shrimp) and fish, and counted against corals, echinoderms
(starfish and sea urchins) and molluscs (mussels, clams and
oysters).
One contrary effect is for higher ocean CO2 levels to
stimulate photosynthesis (where CO2 is a raw material),
potentially increasing the productivity of microscopic plants
called phytoplankton.
At CO2 levels that could occur by the end of this century
assuming annual emissions continue to rise through 2100 (a very
pessimistic outlook), most investigated echinoderm species and
about half of researched molluscs would be negatively affected,
the study concluded.
GAPS
There are several gaps and difficulties facing this emerging
science.
First, the combined effect of other pressures on sea life,
including warmer water, lower oxygen levels and over-fishing,
complicates the task of unravelling and projecting their
individual effects.
Second, sea creatures do not exist in isolation but in food
chains, or ecosystems, where the disappearance of one, as a
result of ocean acidification, could affect many more; such
wider analysis has hardly begun.
And third, there is a large uncertainty over how far
countries will control carbon emissions this century, with some
ocean acidification studies to date assuming high levels of
emissions which may ultimately be avoided.
An edition of the scientific journal "Philosophical
Transactions of the Royal Society" dedicated to ocean
acidification, published last week, summed it up: "Whilst much
has been learned in the past decade about the potential
implications of climate change on marine organisms and
ecosystems, substantial knowledge gaps still exist."
Something to agree on is that ocean acidification, like
climate change, poses a serious threat, and adds to the
impression that carbon emissions must be cut sooner than later.
