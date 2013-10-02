(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 2 While a U.S. Department of Energy
study has concluded that fossil fuel power plants can cope with
the physical stresses of balancing more renewable power, it
leaves unanswered the bigger question of the financial losses
utilities face.
The study focused on the costs of cycling, a term which
refers to the wear and tear from shutting down and restarting
power plants, as well as ramping up and down and operating at
part-load.
As the grid penetration of renewable power rises, fossil
fuel plants will have to cycle more frequently to balance the
variability and forecasting inaccuracies associated with wind
and solar power.
The latest study found that cycling costs at higher levels
of renewable power penetration worked out at a small, but
non-negligible 2-5 percent of operating costs for fossil fuel
power plants.
But it took a grid system view, ignoring the potentially
much bigger, market losses for fossil fuel generators as a
result of competing with zero marginal cost renewables and from
operating at partial rather than full capacity.
These costs add to the cycling expenses revealed by the U.S.
study, threatening the viability of fossil fuel power plants, as
shown by evidence in Germany.
These bigger costs were beyond the scope of the U.S. study,
which tested scenarios including wind and solar power accounting
for up to a third of electricity consumption in the U.S. portion
of the Western Interconnection grid (which also includes parts
of western Canada and Mexico) in 2020.
It was published last week by the National Renewable Energy
Laboratory (NREL), the Department of Energy's primary national
think-tank for renewable energy and energy efficiency research
and development.
STRESS
NREL considered it was important to demonstrate that
renewable power did not impose substantial additional operating
costs on fossil fuel generation, to allay concerns about the
rollout of wind and solar power.
Cycling costs are also relevant to grid operators who
dispatch power on the basis of least operating cost.
"Cycling of thermal plants causes temperature swings that
can lead to creep, fatigue, and fatigue/creep interaction in
components and equipment," the report found.
"This in turn can lead to increased operations and
maintenance costs, more frequent repairs, reduced component
life, and more frequent forced outages. Furthermore, some plants
were designed for baseload operation and have limited ramping
capability."
The NREL study calculated cycling costs by comparing annual
operating and maintenance costs with operational data at 170
coal and gas plants in North America, surveying seven categories
of gas and coal plant. (See Chart 1)
Cycling costs comprise start costs (from cold, warm or hot,
depending on the number of hours previously off-line) and
ramping costs, from increasing output at a power plant already
on line.
Start costs included: start fuel (to heat systems to
operating temperatures); maintenance costs from start-related
thermal and pressure stress; and extra power, chemical, and
water costs.
"The study found that most coal units cost more to start
than gas units; however, the distributions overlap for most unit
types, and some coal units cost less to cycle than some gas
units. Small coal units have the highest cost per MW (megawatt)
for starts," NREL said. (Chart 1)
Costs were much smaller per ramp, because of smaller heat
and pressure stresses compared with starting a power plant, but
ramping events were more frequent.
COST
The study confirmed that the additional operating costs of
cycling was negligible compared with the fuel saving from
switching to renewables, meaning that wind and solar had a much
smaller operating cost than fossil fuels.
This seemed a slightly odd conclusion, given that it could
never have been seriously in doubt.
More interestingly, it calculated that cycling increased the
average cost of fossil fuel power generation by $0.47-$1.28 per
megawatt hour, or 2-5 percent of total operating costs, at the
highest levels of renewable power penetration (a third of
consumption). (Chart 2)
Starts accounted for a bigger portion of cycling costs than
ramps.
Solar power caused greater supply grid variability than
wind, because of sunsets which coincided with early evening peak
demand, but clearly sunsets can be anticipated and so do not
pose a serious grid planning problem.
Wind power posed more extreme uncertainty, because of higher
day-ahead forecast errors compared with solar power, leading to
a higher reserve power plant requirement.
Forecasts were much more accurate four hours ahead, however,
showing the value of aligning power plant commitment to shorter
timescales.
LOSSES
There are bigger market costs regarding the integration of
renewable power, however.
In Germany, gas-fired power generation is now loss-making,
triggering capacity mothballing and closures.
That is partly because utilities tied themselves into
expensive long-term gas supply contracts with Russian and
Norwegian exporters whose prices are tied to crude oil. It is
also from competing with more renewable power.
First, renewables have caused lower wholesale power prices
because they have near-zero marginal cost; and second, they are
causing fossil fuel power plants to operate at lower capacity
than formerly.
The higher operating cost of cycling, revealed by the NREL
report, are another cost.
The impact on viability is more urgent in Europe where some
countries have a much higher renewable power penetration than
the United States.
The chief executives of eight European utilities in May said
they faced a "perfect storm which is endangering security of
supply", as a result of declining market incentives.
They called for: "a European coordinated approach... in
which all assets contributing to the security of supply of
European customers are fairly remunerated."
NREL acknowledged the impact on margins.
"This raises questions about who should pay for the cycling
costs of incumbent plants or what happens in the marketplace to
address the viability of a plant that might be needed for
reliability but might no longer be profitable. These questions
are not addressed in this technical report," it said.
The example of Europe suggests that the answer cannot come
soon enough.
