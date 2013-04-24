(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, April 24 Hydropower remains one of the
most efficient, grid-scale energy storage options, according to
a recent Stanford University article, implying more research and
development required for chemical battery approaches.
Grid-scale energy storage is a potential game-changer in
electricity markets, if it can overcome the present problem
where power is generally consumed at the instant of generation.
At present, total electricity generating capacity must be
far higher than average consumption to cater for peak demand.
Rising renewable power capacity makes an even more urgent
case for energy storage, given that wind and solar power supply
are variable like demand, requiring additional load balancing.
Storage options range from pumped hydroelectric storage
(PHS), which accounts for the vast majority of grid-scale energy
storage capacity worldwide available now, to newer, higher
technology chemical approaches including lithium ion and sodium
sulphur batteries.
If a full life cycle energy cost approach is taken, PHS is
by far the least energy-intensive technology alongside
compressed air energy storage (CAES), which is still at a
development stage.
That is according to the Stanford University paper, "On the
importance of reducing the energetic and material demands of
electrical energy storage", which was first published online in
January in the journal "Energy & Environmental Science".
PHS uses surplus electricity to pump water to higher
elevations, working as a dam in reverse. The electricity is then
released as required to drive hydropower turbines.
The limitations of PHS include the availability of
hydropower resources and planning hurdles in dam projects.
CLEAR BENEFIT
Intermittent renewable power is a growing feature of
electric grids in many European countries including Europe's
biggest economy, Germany, where last year wind and solar
accounted for 13 percent of power generation.
Renewables will push conventional gas and coal-fired power
off the grid when the wind and sun are available, given that
they are inflexible and have priority grid access in Europe.
German utilities warn that will cut capacity factors and
returns, threatening the operation of wholesale power markets.
Energy storage would smooth the variable supply of
renewables and make it more flexible, allowing fossil fuel
plants to run at optimum efficiencies.
It could also help to avoid other, potentially costly, load-
balancing activities which include: maintaining reserve
generating capacity; building out interconnectors; paying for
generators to curtail surplus generation; and paying consumers
to cut peak demand.
LIFE CYCLE
The Stanford paper takes a full life-cycle approach to
measuring energy use by batteries and other storage
technologies, estimating energy (and other resources) consumed
both in their manufacture and during operation.
That follows a similar approach to estimating the resource
intensity of electric vehicle batteries, where the aim is to
assess whether electric and hybrid cars are greener than
conventional internal combustion engines.
The Stanford analysis is rather theoretical, given that grid
storage is presently at an early stage.
It should be noted that uptake will also depend on the
avoided cost of alternative grid balancing approaches, such as
building reserve generating capacity.
And life-cycle energy cost is not the main factor used to
parse existing electricity-generating technologies from
renewables to coal and gas-fired power.
The paper's central thesis is that the energy and material
intensity of manufacture will be increasingly important in the
event of large-scale adoption.
"Reducing financial cost is not sufficient for creating a
scalable energy storage infrastructure," the authors assert.
SCALE ADOPTION
The paper found that PHS and CAES were far less energy-
intensive than chemical batteries on a life cycle basis.
"Electrochemical storage technologies require 10 to 100
times more embodied energy (in manufacture and operation) for a
given energy capacity than geological storage technologies."
"Over their entire life, electrochemical storage
technologies only store 2-10 times the amount of energy that was
required to build them," they found, compared with more than 200
times for PHS and CAES.
Specific advantages of PHS include a high efficiency of
storage at around 85 percent and a very high cycle life, defined
as the number of times a technology can be charged and
discharged.
PHS and CAES have a cycle life of more than 25,000 times
compared with central values of 6,000 for lithium ion and 700
for lead acid batteries, the authors state.
Cycle life is more important in electric grids than in
electric vehicle applications, where in the latter there is
little point having a battery which out-lives the car.
Cycle life also becomes more important in an analysis which
accounts for full energy costs including manufacture, as in this
paper, given a higher value reduces the frequency of equipment
replacement and therefore cuts the estimated cost.
That illustrates how the scope of an analysis necessarily
determines its results.
"Most importantly, for grid integrated storage, cycle life
must be improved to improve the scalability of battery
technologies," the authors concluded.
"For all electrochemical storage technologies, the up-front
energy cost ... dominates the energy budget."
The usefulness of the Stanford paper lies in its originality
in examining the full energy and other resource impact of
adopting energy storage in electric grids, and in illustrating
the present gulf in energy intensity between existing and newer
electrochemical approaches.
It also provides an argument for exploring further PHS
potential as a near-term option, given the authors' contention
that the world has at least 10 times present day pumped hydro
capacity.
