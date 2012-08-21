(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 21 The variability of renewable
energy is raising additional issues for European governments as
they grapple with carbon emissions targets and the growth of
wind and solar power.
Regulators in several countries are preparing to contract
gas-fired electricity generation capacity to provide back-up for
renewable energy on still and cloudy days, when wind and solar
power are in short supply.
That adds to efforts in countries including Britain and
Germany to increase transmission capacity, also to smooth
intermittency by allowing wind farms to access as wide an area
as possible.
Ideally, companies that generate wind and solar power should
help pay for these balancing services, such as by installing
battery storage, but they are already struggling to compete
without subsidies, and so the extra cost will fall on consumers.
In Europe, the new capacity payment schemes for gas-fired
back-up will draw attention to these costs, previously
unreported, for maintaining fossil fuel power plant capacity
that will be idle much of the time.
That will only add to economic and political pressure for
renewable energy to compete without subsidies.
CAPACITY MECHANISM
A so-called capacity payments system is planned in Britain
and France, under consideration in Germany and already in use in
Spain and Ireland, as EU members strive to meet binding targets
collectively to get a fifth of all energy from renewable sources
by 2020, compared with about 11 percent now.
Back-up is necessary because of the intermittency of
renewable energy.
In addition, most European countries operate under a "merit
order" system in which they dispatch power to the grid based on
lowest marginal cost to keep wholesale power prices to a
minimum.
Because wind and solar have zero marginal cost - their fuel
is free - they always get priority access.
That helps keep power prices down at times of peak demand
(lunchtime and early evening), which is great news for consumers
but is increasingly undercutting the profitability of gas-fired
power.
Furthermore, most EU countries support renewable power by
guaranteeing firms a premium, or feed-in tariff, which means
they are insulated from wholesale power prices. They will
continue to generate power even if this means dumping so much
electricity into the grid that wholesale prices drop close to
zero.
If the market were left to its own devices, power prices
could rise to extremely high levels at times of peak demand when
renewables are not available, to allow fossil fuel plants to
recoup their fixed costs.
Britain's Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
has estimated that prices would have to rise to as high as
10,000 pounds ($15,700) per megawatt hour (MWh) for short
periods, from an average of around 45 pounds. Prices in Britain
have historically never exceeded 938 pounds per MWh.
Power generators would expect regulators to intervene before
prices could rise to such levels, which makes them reluctant to
invest, and so creates the need for a capacity mechanism.
HOW MUCH?
Britain will publish detailed plans before year-end, and has
made sketchy proposals to hold auctions four to five years in
advance of delivery. Companies would bid simply to make capacity
available, regardless of whether the power is used.
An advantage of such a capacity payments system is its
transparency, giving suppliers several years' notice of what the
regulator wants.
One difficulty is calculating how much capacity to contract.
Risk-averse bureaucrats with imperfect information are likely to
contract for too much.
Analysts of a similar U.S. scheme say, however, that bidders
also have tended to be conservative because the system includes
penalties for failing to honour contracts - at the rate of tens
of thousands of dollars of lost deposits per under-supplied
megawatt.
Generators tend to underestimate how much capacity they can
provide, leaving a potential surplus that policymakers could
take into account when estimating needs.
EUROPE
In Europe, there is also the political problem of focusing
attention on back-up costs, as already seen in Spain which
introduced capacity payments in 2007 to help gas plants stranded
by the rapid expansion of wind power.
The payments have been unpopular partly because Spain's
system does not penalise gas plants if they are unavailable when
needed, besides depriving them of their capacity payments.
It is harder to justify, in such circumstances, payments of
up to 28 euros per kilowatt of capacity per year.
However, penalties will not remove the impression that
renewable energy is more expensive than previously thought.
As a recent report for Britain's DECC found recently:
"(Centralised capacity markets) Can create a political
backlash because clearly visible capacity prices draw attention
to the high cost of ensuring reliability at current target
reserve margins."
Capacity payments will only put further pressure on
renewable energy to stand on its own feet without subsidies,
which have been falling rapidly in Europe in line with plunging
equipment prices.
When renewables are competitive without subsidies they can
then bid alongside gas in technology-neutral auctions, leaving
their social benefits implicit.
