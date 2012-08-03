By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 3 Alternative energy is turning out
to be unhappy hunting ground for stock-picking fund managers as
the small scale of energy projects forces them to turn to bigger
manufacturers and technology companies vulnerable to the
economic downturn.
The decentralised model of alternative power generation can
be a bonus, cutting grid transmission losses and construction
times, but it can also be a burden for investors, particularly
during a downturn that favours defensive stocks.
The experience of BlackRock's New Energy Fund, one
of the longest established and most experienced of environmental
market specialists, illustrates the downside of taking a public
equity approach that focuses on alternative energy.
Like many of its peers, it has underperformed wider energy
and global equity benchmarks, generating negative annual returns
over the past five years. Its results for the first six months
of this year showed a 5 percent fall.
The trouble is that a focus on pure-play alternative energy
is biased towards wind and solar equipment manufacturers.
These are the biggest and best researched companies in the
sector but they are also the worst performers as brutal
competition from Chinese rivals and their dependence on
dwindling subsidies have combined to hammer margins.
As BlackRock New Energy Fund managers reported on its last
quarterly performance: "The portfolio's exposure to renewable
energy technology companies such as (Danish wind turbine marker)
Vestas detracted from performance."
Vestas has fallen nearly 60 percent this year,
while another BlackRock portfolio company, Chinese solar
manufacturer Yingli, is down 63 percent.
SCALE
Wind power capacity grew by 24 percent and solar capacity by
42 percent annually from 2000-2011, and their robust expansion
rested in part on the same drops in equipment prices that have
hammered manufacturers.
The problem for investors is accessing returns from
generating assets given their small size. Operators of renewable
energy projects are often small, privately held and
sub-investment grade.
To illustrate scale, Britain's biggest coal plant, Drax
, has a nameplate generating capacity of 3.9 gigawatts
(GW) and sold some 13.6 terrawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in
the first half of 2012.
That is close to the reported 14.7 TWh of power generated by
Germany's entire solar industry, the world's biggest, over the
same period.
But Germany's solar power was generated by around 1.2
million systems in solar parks and on rooftops, compared with a
single coal-fired power plant.
The wind market is typically deployed in farms of around 50
megawatts.
These assets have performed well, in line with other
privately held infrastructure assets such as toll roads,
airports, schools and hospitals, private equity investors say,
without detailing numbers.
Larger, listed specialist operators of renewable energy can
indicate what the returns could be for these smaller assets,
that are not publicly available.
Companies such as U.S.-based renewable specialist NextEra
Energy, which is up 19 percent in the year to date, have
generally outperformed technology companies.
DIVERSIFIED
A further advantage is to be had from broadening beyond
alternative energy into more defensive environmental sectors
such as waste and water management.
Alternative energy is more likely to underperform in an
economic slump when energy demand falls, along with prices for
fossil fuels and political commitment to environmental
subsidies.
That contrasts with more predictable returns from
infrastructure companies including waste management and water
services.
BlackRock New Energy Fund invests at least 70 percent of its
total assets in new energy companies including renewable energy,
alternative fuels, automotive and on-site power generation,
materials technology, energy storage and enabling energy
technologies.
That compares with a broader investable universe targeted by
fund manager Impax Environmental Markets, which includes
renewable and alternative energy, energy efficiency, water
technology and waste and pollution control.
Returns have diverged since mid-2009 between the Impax fund,
down 2 percent, and the BlackRock fund, down 30 percent.
BlackRock did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Another way to diversify comes from using a broader
definition of what constitutes an environmental company.
The looser the definition, the more opportunity for the
investor to capture larger companies involved in more successful
sectors such as energy efficiency, rather than just the smaller,
technology specialists performing so poorly now.
The FTSE group has developed two different indexes to define
environmental companies - one that includes businesses that
derive at least 50 percent of their revenue from the sector and
another for those with 20 percent.
The broader FTSE Environmental Opportunities Index
, which includes giants such as Siemens and
Philips, has dropped 9 percent in the past 12 months,
compared with a fall of 26 percent for the FTSE ET50
.