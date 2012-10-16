(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 16 The extreme variability of wind
and solar power in Germany is laid bare by 2012 data that also
illustrates a particular vulnerability when power demand surges
on cold winter days - they are often both weak at the same time.
Intermittent renewable energy requires grid balancing
services, primarily from stand-by baseload fossil fuel capacity
or battery and pumped storage, but also via interconnectors
bringing power from other countries and regions.
The cost of that balancing need is still unclear, as
European countries ramp up wind and solar capacity with an eye
to meeting 2020 targets, with ambitious goals including
Britain's aim to meet 15 percent of its primary energy demand
from renewables, compared with less than 4 percent now.
Germany provides a good litmus test, given its large economy
and rapid shift to renewable energy in the past five years.
Data from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute provide a detailed
picture for the first 40 weeks of the year, from Jan. 1 to Oct.
7, and indicates the scale of grid balancing already needed.
For example, while the renewable energy lobby cheered a
solar power peak at 22.4 gigawatts (GW) (or about a third of
total lunchtime demand) on Friday, May 25, perhaps more relevant
was a slump in combined wind and solar power during a surge in
demand in an early February cold spell.
**************************
German power production in Feb. cold snap (slide 65):
r.reuters.com/mud43t
Power generation by fuel in February (slide 51):
r.reuters.com/mud43t
**************************
A COLD WEEK IN FEBRUARY
Superficially, wind and solar in Europe complement each
other seasonally, with summer peaks for solar power coinciding
with a lull in wind power and the reverse holding true.
For example, aggregate solar power generation in the first
week of January was only 7 percent of peak production in the
final week of May, while for wind power generation the same week
saw eight times the level in the first week of July, the minimum
for the year so far.
However, that only applies when considering aggregate weekly
or monthly data. In fact the two do not average out.
At a more refined hourly and daily level, wind power is seen
to be equally unpredictable at any time of the year, recording
minimum generation of 1 percent or less of installed capacity in
each of the first nine months of the year.
Lulls in wind power in winter especially coincide with
anticyclones bringing clear skies and cold weather when power
demand is also high, revealing an Achilles heel for renewables,
when sunlight is still relatively weak and the wind drops.
A northwest European cold snap which hit a nadir in the week
starting Feb. 6 is illustrative.
The week recorded the second lowest combined German wind and
solar power generation of the 40 weeks in 2012 to date, at 0.77
terawatt hours (TWh) compared with a weekly average of 1.48 TWh,
Fraunhofer Institute data show.
In the same week, French power demand hit at an all-time
record of 102 GW, on the evening of Feb. 8, which affected
Germany as it is a major exporter to France in February.
French power demand is especially high in winter because of
a reliance on electric over gas heating.
Following this combination of factors, German conventional
power production (fossil fuels and nuclear) also hit a 2012 high
on the evening of Feb. 8, at 65.9 gigawatts.
Natural gas in particular supplied the gap left by renewable
energy, with peak production of 22.4 GW, very close to total
gas-fired capacity of 24 GW.
While the grid survived, the risk of blackouts is clearly
elevated without substantial fossil-fuelled back-up capacity.
And the narrowness of the margin suggests the confidence of
the European Commission, in its "Quarterly report on European
electricity markets", for the first quarter this year, may be
misplaced:
"Despite harsh winter conditions, there was not a single
serious disturbance in the European electricity system. This
underlines the strength of the European internal electricity
market and the effectiveness of related European policies."
POWER PRICES
Such volatile power output, where troughs in renewable
energy are plugged by flexible gas-fired capacity, has major
consequences for traders and policymakers.
For traders, volatility creates opportunities if market
participants can buy power ahead using superior weather
forecasting resources.
For example, on Feb. 8, when French peak demand spiked and
German renewable power generation slumped, baseload day-ahead
German power prices hit their highest so far this year of 88
euros per megawatt hour, according to ICAP data,
compared with a 2012 average of 46 euros.
It was a similar picture for day-ahead peak power prices
, which hit a 2012 high on Feb. 9, with Feb. 8 a close
second.
The large standard deviation of wind and solar power
illustrates the volatility.
The Fraunhofer Institute data show average weekly solar
output of 635 gigawatt hours (GWh) with a standard deviation
(capturing the central two thirds or so of the 40 observations)
of 289 GWh.
For wind power, the average weekly output is 843 GWh and the
standard deviation 480 GWh.
The trend towards more renewable energy generation in Europe
makes more regulation inevitable, including capacity mechanisms
or strategic reserves to ensure gas power headroom for cold days
in February, for example, and other publicly funded resources
including battery storage and interconnectors.
The aim for policymakers must be to achieve this
intervention most cost-effectively, and to be transparent with
voters about the combined impact on power bills.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Editing by Anthony Barker)