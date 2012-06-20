(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 20 The financial crisis has
definitively trumped the environment in a telling conjunction of
G20 and green summits in Mexico and Brazil this week.
The focus of the Mexico meeting, an unfolding drama of a
possible collapse of the euro and return to global financial
crisis, has distracted from an environmental threat that may be
urgent, planetary and irreversible, but less palpable.
The conference in Rio de Janeiro, which marks the 20th
anniversary of the seminal 1992 Earth Summit that led to
conventions on climate and biodiversity, will fall far short.
And the architects of the Rio event, which concludes on
Friday, have not helped.
One mistake was to try and turn the financial crisis to
advantage by focusing on the notion of an alternative growth
model, under a slogan of "green economy".
The idea is fine to illustrate examples of more efficient
growth but has become a bland mantra that ignores growth that
cannot be green, from building roads to boosting farm yields in
Africa.
And in practice, the kinds of big actions that drive green
growth, such as phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and putting a
price on carbon emissions, were always beyond the Rio summit.
A 49-page draft text, published on Tuesday, mentions the
"green economy" 23 times, alongside statements such as: "We
recognise that the planet Earth and its ecosystems are our
home"; and "it is necessary to promote harmony with nature".
It would have done better to focus on hard, specific actions
and especially on quantifying the real limits to world growth
posed by environment threats.
GOALS
The Rio summit still could take useful steps toward limiting
environmental harm.
Governments will at the end of the week launch a process to
agree on sustainable development goals (SDGs) to succeed the
millennium development goals that expire in 2015.
That may prove to be a significant step if the proposed
goals are specific.
The goals will be finalised a year or so later as countries
sign off on them at the United Nations. Also they will be
voluntary, rather than binding, but that's the most to expect
from a conference of 193 countries.
"SDGs should be action-oriented, concise and easy to
communicate, limited in number, aspirational, global in nature
and universally applicable to all countries while taking into
account different national realities," the text says.
Another important proposal is to develop alternatives to the
standard measure of national wealth - GDP.
Economic growth is more important than ever to emerging
economies in the wake of the Arab Spring and to developed
nations that are shouldering debt and staring at relative
decline.
Safeguarding the environment is also as important as ever.
The two are linked.
Both the financial crisis and CO2 emissions will place big
burdens on future generations - one to pay off government debt
over decades and the other locking in higher temperatures that
will make human existence much less pleasant from 2030 or so.
MEASUREMENT
The Rio summit this week could have rammed home the need for
a new balance sheet approach to national accounting that
includes the liabilities we put on our descendants such as
pension fund deficits and the risk of future droughts and floods
resulting from CO2 emissions, rather than just measuring a
country's existing output and wealth.
That concept is at the core of so-called sustainable
development, a term defined in a seminal U.N. report in 1987 as
growth that meets present needs without compromising those of
future generations.
Sustainable development is meant to be the focus in Rio, and
the conference could set a deadline to develop a new GDP
measure, but the issue is mentioned in just one of 283
paragraphs.
"We recognise the need for broader measures of progress to
complement GDP in order to better inform policy decisions," the
text says, recommending further work on the issue.
There are ample signs that our current global economy is not
sustainable.
WWF's Living Planet Report last month estimated people were
using 50 per cent more resources than the Earth can provide in
the long term and found biodiversity had shrunk by nearly a
third since 1970, based on populations of vertebrate species.
The OECD's recent "environment outlook to 2050" found urgent
attention needed in the areas of climate change, biodiversity,
water and the health impacts of pollution.
To tackle these, data and indicators are needed which Rio
could coordinate and feed into the SDG targets and new GDP
scores.
As the U.N.'s Global Environment Outlook said earlier this
month: "The lack of reliable ... data on the state of the
environment is a major barrier to increasing the effectiveness
of policies and programmes. Many of the most important ... are
not monitored."
