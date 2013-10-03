(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 3 Backing artificial photosynthesis
is a risky bet for limited U.S. research funding and with many
competing plays in solar energy innovation.
One of the most scientifically ambitious projects to develop
clean energy - producing liquid fuel from sunlight, artificial
photosynthesis appears futuristic compared with the commercially
successful solar PV power.
Of course, governments cannot pick winners every time, and
the U.S. spreads the risk by backing other alternative energy
sources, but the attraction of copying energy production from
plants is clear.
The penalty for picking badly is also clear. The United
States backed the semiconductor technology of failed solar
photovoltaic (PV) company Solyndra with $528 million in federal
loans.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy, crushed by the dominant
incumbent silicon PV technology.
Research is being driven by the Joint Center for Artificial
Photosynthesis (JCAP), set up in 2010 as a Department of Energy
energy innovation hub with a five-year, $122 million budget to
produce a prototype, with no timetable for commercialisation.
Artificial photosynthesis would use the greenhouse gas
carbon dioxide (CO2) and combine it with water to produce fuels
including sugars or hydrogen for a successor to crude oil.
It would not therefore appear to compete directly with solar
PV electricity, which receives a separate tranche of U.S.
Department of Energy funds.
But solar PV can also be used to produce hydrogen for
transportation - where it is far ahead of artificial
photosynthesis - and the electricity it produces could be the
future fuel of motor vehicles.
COMMERCIAL VIABILITY
Solar PV is already commercially viable but is still more
expensive than fossil fuel power, and is inflexible because it
depends on the weather, meaning it requires some form of
electricity storage or fossil fuel back-up.
The United States is supporting research to cut the cost of
both solar PV and battery storage, the latter through another of
five energy innovation hubs, with funding for motor vehicle and
electricity storage batteries at $120 million over five years.
Former U.S. energy secretary Steven Chu launched new funding
for conventional solar PV through his "SunShot initiative" to
make it cost-competitive by 2020.
Through that initiative, the U.S. Department of Energy
supports research into a range of PV technologies.
Besides generating electricity, solar PV can be used to
split water into hydrogen and oxygen by electrolysis.
The hydrogen can be used in fuel cells or for transport.
Such electrolysis is not yet commercially viable, given it
depends on cost-competitive delivery for example through fuel
cells and a suitable hydrogen infrastructure.
Artificial photosynthesis is at the laboratory stage.
Researchers at JCAP say they are "inspired" by - rather than
aim to directly imitate - natural photosynthesis.
Plants use light to split water into electrons and protons,
in turn required for the production of high-energy molecules
which help convert carbon dioxide into energy.
Light is harvested by pigments contained in chlorophyll and
arranged in convoluted antenna systems whose large surface area
increases light absorption.
In artificial photosynthesis, the equivalent to the
light-harvesting antennae would be metal semiconductors arranged
into high surface area structures using nanotechnology.
Plant enzymes used in natural photosynthesis would be
replaced by man-made metal catalysts.
"JCAP's mission is to develop a manufacturable solar-fuels
generator, made of Earth-abundant elements, that will use only
sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide as inputs and robustly
produce fuel from the sun ten times more efficiently than
current crops," the research group says in its literature.
"Such an achievement would minimize trade-offs between food
and fuel, would allow for installation of the systems in a
diverse range of sites and environments, and would provide the
direct production of a useful chemical fuel from the sun."
The SunShot initiative aims to achieve its goal of solar PV
cost-competitiveness with fossil fuels by 2020.
There is no conflict with artificial photosynthesis provided
one is used for transportation and the other for electricity,
but there is no reason why either technology should respect such
silos.
JCAP describes artificial photosynthesis as a "revolutionary
endeavor", and five years makes sense as a limited exploration
for development of a prototype.
But an 80-percent drop in solar PV module prices from 2008
through 2012 shows where the competition is.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)