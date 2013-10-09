By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 9 Solar market fundamentals driven
by demand in Asia remain strong, meaning installed capacity
should continue to grow at current rates and could accelerate
given expected breakthroughs in residential electricity storage.
Until recently, equity investors did not necessarily feel
the benefits of market growth, as this was driven by lower
module prices and over-capacity which in turn have crushed
manufacturing profit and triggered bankruptcies.
But now, stabilising prices have begun to cheer investors,
as margins recover.
There is still over-capacity, however, meaning module prices
could resume their downward path.
Sector growth will depend on a range of factors including
Asian demand, a continued fall in module prices, and lower
installation costs, while a breakthrough in battery storage for
residential systems could see solar power undercut utility
tariffs, in a possible electricity market game-changer.
Chart 1: (page 9)
Chart 2: (page 25)
PRICE
Module prices fell around 80 percent from 2008-2012 but top
manufacturers report that they have now stabilised.
China-based manufacturer, Canadian Solar, noted a
"stable average selling price (ASP)", in its second-quarter
report.
Yingli reported that ASPs rose 4 percent in the
second quarter compared with the previous three months.
Hanwha Solar reported ASPs of $0.66 per watt in the
second quarter, unchanged quarter-on-quarter, and up from $0.6
in the final three months of last year.
Annual average prices are still down, year-on-year: Hanwha
Solar reported a full calendar year ASP of $0.72 in 2012, which
will fall this year.
The reason for the price stability is Asian demand, and in
particular Japan, one of the most lucrative markets in terms of
average selling price (ASP). (See Chart 1)
The outlook for module prices partly depends on
manufacturing over-capacity, which was responsible for the
dramatic price falls from 2008-2012, and which is slowly being
eroded.
Demand this year will be 35-40 gigawatts (GW), compared with
manufacturing capacity of about double that, at 60-70 GW.
Declining manufacturing equipment investment points to
slowing capacity growth: such investment will probably reach a
low of $1-2 billion this year, down from a peak of $14 billion
in 2011, said a study published last month by the European
Commission's research arm, the Joint Research Centre (JRC).
COST
Another reason for stabilising prices is that falls have run
ahead of reductions in manufacturing costs.
According to the JRC study, "PV Status Report 2013", the
solar photovoltaic industry has broadly followed a "learning
curve" where prices fell 20 percent for every doubling of
production volume. (Chart 2)
There is evidence that price falls have recently run ahead
of that curve, and manufacturers are struggling to keep pace.
Jinko Solar, for example, shows slower cost cuts
quarter-by-quarter over the past year.
The company reported that raw material silicon costs were
now stable, putting the focus for further cost cutting on
"in-house production of certain auxiliary materials and more
efficient use of other consumable materials in the production
process; continuous improvements in operating efficiency and
technological advancements".
Besides modules, full solar system costs include other
equipment, financing costs, installation labour and permitting.
Because of lower module prices, these are now a smaller
portion of the total.
Further reductions in installed costs will therefore depend
on those other, balance-of-system (BoS) items.
"The cost share of solar modules in a PV system has dropped
below 40 percent in a residential system and below 50 percent in
a commercial system, so the soft costs have to be targeted for
further significant cost reductions," the JRC study said.
The fact that residential system costs in the world's most
mature market, Germany, are now less than half that in Japanese
and U.S. markets, at below 2 euros versus more than 4 euros per
watt, is illustrative of the scope for further falls in BoS
costs in emerging markets.
DEMAND
On the demand side, growth in Asian markets and especially
China and Japan will underpin global demand given a fall in the
dominant European market.
Japan has set an official target for 28 GW of installed PV
capacity by 2020, compared with 6.6 GW installed at end-2012.
The country seems likely to exceed the target, given that
more than 20.9 GW had received approval as of the end of May,
under a new incentive scheme.
Coupled with growth in China, that will replace an expected
decline in market leader Germany, which has added 7-8 GW
annually for the past three years.
The global annual installation market is therefore likely to
grow in line with recent rates of around 5 GW annually.
Further growth could be seen with larger cuts in installed
costs.
For example, at present, residential solar generation costs
are below utility tariff rates in many European countries, but
peak solar generation does not coincide with peak electricity
demand, meaning households still depend on incentives to sell
their surplus electricity to the grid.
Lower battery storage costs - as expected in the next five
to 10 years - would break that dynamic and make solar PV
electricity the cheapest option, allowing households to break
away from utilities.