(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Nov 7 The body that reviews British law
has sought to remove all doubt that investors can target
more-sustainable companies, but is less clear-cut over an
environmental campaign against fossil fuel investment.
While trillions of dollars of assets globally are invested
according to environmental, social or governance (ESG) criteria,
the legal grounds for doing so have been remarkably uncertain.
Much depends on the interpretation of a duty of asset
managers to act in the best interest of clients - such as
pension funds and their beneficiaries - and specifically to
maximise financial returns.
ESG criteria include data on staff turnover, board
composition, executive pay, safety procedures, human rights
violations, energy efficiency, carbon emissions and waste.
In a significant step last month, Britain's Law Commission
proposed to clarify how fiduciary duty should apply to asset
managers.
London is the global centre for ESG investing.
"It is clearly established in law that pension trustees are
required to act in the best interests of their beneficiaries,"
the consultation paper said.
"There are, however, some difficult questions in determining
how far pension trustees can take into account environment and
social factors and other factors which go beyond maximising
financial return."
ESG
The Global Sustainable Investment Alliance earlier this year
estimated that at least $13.6 trillion of professionally managed
assets "incorporated ESG concerns into their investment
selection and management".
That represented 21.8 percent of all assets managed
professionally in the regions studied - Europe, the United
States, Canada, Australia, Asia, Japan and Africa.
Europe accounted for about two thirds of the assets by
management team location, while the United States and Canada
added most of the rest.
The group's report, the "2012 Global Sustainable Investment
Review", reported a broad spectrum of ESG strategies.
Negative screening was the most popular, and involves
excluding investment in particular companies or sectors, such as
tobacco.
UNION
One of the most referenced cases in the debate over
fiduciary duty and ESG investing involved British union members
who were also trustees of a mine workers' pension scheme.
Union member and pension scheme trustee Arthur Scargill
argued in 1984 that the pension scheme should not invest in
overseas coal assets because doing so would undermine the
British industry.
The court held that the union member trustees were in breach
of their fiduciary duties.
"When the purpose of the trust is to provide financial
benefits for the beneficiaries, as is usually the case, the best
interests of the beneficiaries are normally their best financial
interests," said the presiding judge, Robert Megarry.
"If the investment in fact made is equally beneficial to the
beneficiaries, then criticism would be difficult to sustain in
practice, whatever the position in theory. But if the investment
in fact made is less beneficial, then both in theory and in
practice the trustees would normally be open to criticism."
In a narrow interpretation, the implication could be drawn
that pension schemes should not invest against ESG benchmarks if
that sacrificed financial returns.
Legal doubts have resurfaced recently as a result of a new
campaign for fossil fuel divestment among some green groups who
argue that coal, oil and gas companies represent a risk to
investors, given the likelihood that penalties and costs on
carbon emissions will rise over time.
The mayor of Seattle said last month that plans to shift the
city's pension scheme out of fossil fuel assets had run into
legal hurdles because of the possible impact on returns.
Fossil fuel divestment could be viewed as an extreme case of
negative screening, although it is unclear whether it could be
classed as an ESG strategy, depending on whether its motives
were to reduce risk or a moral statement.
LONG TERM
The debate about ESG investing crosses a broader question
over whether investors' focus should be short or long term.
Several studies have shown that accounting for ESG factors
can reduce share-price volatility and achieve better or equal
returns over the medium and long term. But it could reduce
shorter-term returns.
The economist John Kay last year published a review of the
effectiveness of equity markets in supporting British companies
and generating returns for savers ("Review of UK Equity Markets
and Long-Term Decision-Making"), also called the Kay Review.
One of his main findings was that there was excessive
"short-termism" as asset managers - who invest on behalf of
pension funds - sought to drive returns through trading rather
than by identifying underlying value.
Kay's overall message was that the goal of equity investing
should be the pursuit of long-term value.
He concluded that there should be a clearer legal basis for
investment against ESG criteria, and warned against confused
messages as a result of the rising involvement of intermediaries
including asset managers.
"The Law Commission should be asked to review the legal
concept of fiduciary duty as applied to investment to address
uncertainties and misunderstandings on the part of trustees and
their advisers," he said.
LAW COMMISSION
The Law Commission has duly obliged with a consultation
paper published on Oct. 22, "Fiduciary duties of investment
intermediaries".
It sought to "finally remove" doubts over whether ESG
factors can be applied.
"Given the evidence that ESG factors can lead to better
returns in the long run, the answer is clearly that pension
trustees may use wider factors. There can be no objection to
using ESG factors as a way of increasing long-term performance."
A more interesting question, perhaps, is whether criteria
can be applied to achieve wider economic or environmental goals
than directly maximising returns.
In the case of the financial crisis, investors continued to
invest in profitable, short-termist banks which collectively
caused massive global economic harm.
Supporters of the fossil fuel divestment movement would
argue that climate change will result in even greater damage.
In this case, the Law Commission was less explicit.
"The aim of a pension fund is to secure returns across the
whole portfolio. Therefore there can be no legal objection to
making a decision which, on a due consideration of the factors,
is designed to provide financial benefits to the portfolio as a
whole. The anticipated benefits should outweigh the likely
costs. Trustees should also ensure the financial benefit is not
'too remote and insubstantial'."
"Often the problem is not a legal one but a practical one.
Whatever the benefits of combating climate change, it is
unlikely that one pension fund acting alone can make an
appreciable difference to the problem."
Divestment from coal, oil and gas may present a problem for
liquidity, returns and asset diversification.
It seems that such divestment may be more acceptable to
trustees if applied in a limited way and with a sound rationale
for reducing risk.
Norway's opposition Labour Party this week proposed banning
the country's $800 billion wealth fund from investing in coal
producers, a motion that may gain traction as several outside
backers of the minority government expressed support.
