By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 6 Developers still have some
numbers to crunch, but Britain's wind power industry may just
about be able to breathe a sigh of relief after the government
published changes to industry planning and regulation on
Thursday.
The new rules may also yet prove better news still for
companies in the emerging shale gas industry.
Wind power players had been bracing for some time for the
results of the Department of Energy and Climate Change's
consultation, which follows a cut in subsidies last year and
vigorous campaign by rural groups in the ruling conservative
party who do not like how modern windmills look.
On the face of it, the department has played to that
audience with more restrictive planning rules and fivefold
increase in payments that wind developers must make to local
communities.
But the latter move also gives the industry hope that in
doing so opposition can be bought off - and may provide a
blueprint for how shale gas projects will be able to do likewise
in future.
For the bulk of the projects being pushed through to meet
2020 EU targets on renewable power generation, the horse has
also already bolted.
Britain is hugely dependent on onshore wind to meet the
legally binding targets, but approved projects already account
for some 90 percent of the 14,890 MW in generation planned by
the end of the decade.
PROPOSAL
The overall changes give communities more control over new
wind power projects, either to reject wind farm applications or
else to benefit financially from supporting them.
Planning guidance in England will change to give local
communities mandatory earlier input in the planning process, and
to give more weight to landscape over renewable energy targets.
("Onshore Wind Call for Evidence: Government Response", June
2013)
"The Government will make pre-application consultation with
local communities compulsory for the more significant onshore
wind applications," DECC said.
Involving local communities sooner, and their landscape
concerns, will weigh against approvals.
That adds to recent changes where local planning authorities
no longer have to adopt targets for wind farms set at regional
level.
On the other hand, the government has increased fivefold the
amount of money developers will return to local communities, in
a voluntary measure which will apply to projects where
construction has not yet started, and which could sway
communities in favour of projects.
At present, under a formal, voluntary agreement called the
"Community Benefits Protocol", the trade body RenewableUK
recommends that onshore wind developers return 1,000 pounds
annually per MW installed for the lifetime of the project to the
local community, for them to spend as they please. ("A Community
Commitment - The Benefits of Onshore Wind", Feb. 2011)
RenewableUK on Thursday supported the government's
recommendation to increase that to 5,000 pounds.
ALREADY MET
The Conservative Party has strong representation in rural
areas of southern England, where a typical view opposing wind
farms was expressed by the leader of Conservative-led
Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill, last year.
"We feel that enough is enough," he said, quoted in a UK
Parliament memo on onshore wind planning policy. "Not only are
these things spoiling our beautiful countryside for future
generations, they could also seriously damage our tourism
industry."
As of April 2013, a total of 13,327 megawatts (MW) had been
approved, compared with some 6,677 MW refused planning
permission and some 4,183 MW of withdrawn applications. (See
Chart 1)
Of the approved projects, some 6,346 MW are now operational,
the data show.
Of the remainder, some 6,737 MW are either under or awaiting
construction. (See Chart 2)
But it is unclear how many of the approved projects awaiting
construction will be actually built: the profitability of these
will now be directly impacted by Thursday's measure.
SHALE LIFE
Another motive for the increase in community benefits could
be to test similar community sweeteners for shale gas, where a
gas industry-backed initiative could work in a similar way.
Public acceptance will be key to shale gas development in
Britain, given high population density and the fact that
landowners do not own mineral rights, and so cannot benefit from
selling these to developers as in the United States.
The government only allowed shale exploration to resume in
December, under tighter rules, a year and a half after tremors
set off by hydraulic fracturing triggered a ban.
In March the administration also created a new Office of
Unconventional Gas and Oil (OUGO) within its energy and climate
department, whose task was to develop a community incentive
scheme for shale by the summer.
An energy and climate panel of lawmakers also gave strong
backing to direct benefits for communities in a recent
report.("The Impact of Shale Gas on Energy Markets", April 2013)
"Local communities must be able to benefit from any shale
gas development in their area and the new Office will look into
how this can be properly achieved," the government said in
March.
