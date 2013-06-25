(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 25 President Barack Obama will
bypass Congress in a plan to impose new rules to curb coal
plants' carbon dioxide emissions, and that means the real test
will come in court.
Obama's move, announced on Tuesday, has long been awaited by
green groups hoping it will help meet emissions goals and feared
by lobbies representing fossil fuel producers and industrial
companies.
In his first term, Republican opposition in Congress blocked
legislative action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and even the
use of the words "climate change" became taboo.
In the run-up to the last election, Obama uttered the words
"climate change" just once in 2011, after mentioning its "urgent
danger" frequently in the two previous years, according to
Harvard Law School's Richard Lazarus.
Now that Obama is newly empowered by a second term, he has
put the curbing of greenhouse gas emissions once more on his
agenda, and existing power plants, their biggest single source,
will be the focus.
Obama will act through new regulation by the federal
Environmental Protection Agency under the 1970 Clean Air Act
(CAA).
Any regulation will face an inevitable legal challenge from
polluters, however. They are likely to focus on the fact that
the CAA has been used so far only to regulate emissions from
vehicles, not power plants, and that there is little legal
precedent for using innovative schemes such as emissions
trading.
EPA
The ultimate judicial mandate for the EPA regulation arises
from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2007 that greenhouse gases
fall within the definition of "air pollutant" under the CAA.
In that case, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and several
environmental groups sued the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases
from new motor vehicles. The court ruling required the EPA to
determine whether greenhouse gases endangered public health or
welfare.
The EPA in December 2009 issued an "endangerment finding"
that greenhouse gases did indeed endanger public health and then
proceeded to issue regulations for CO2 emissions from new motor
vehicles, implemented in March 2010.
In June 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit combined and dismissed more than 100 challenges
to the new EPA standards, finding that the agency had acted
within its statutory authority.
That victory was in a case that referred not only to new
motor vehicle emissions but also to the EPA's intention to
regulate stationary sources, in other words power plants.
The Obama administration has pledged to cut greenhouse gas
emissions by 17 percent from 2005 levels by 2020.
Emissions were less than 7 percent below 2005 levels in
2011, according to the EPA's latest annual inventory, implying
that cuts would have to go beyond the motor vehicle sector.
Power generation is the biggest source of U.S. emissions at
32.8 percent, with coal at 25.7 percent, according to the EPA.
In April last year EPA took its first step to regulate power
generation when it proposed to restrict CO2 emissions from new
coal plants to 1,000 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh).
The law requires the EPA to regulate emissions using an
"adequately demonstrated" system or technology.
The type of plant that is already the technology of choice
for new U.S. power plants, combined cycle gas turbine
generation, can easily meet the standard.
But new coal plants can meet the requirement only by fitting
expensive, untested technology for carbon capture and
sequestration.
The proposed rule included some flexibility, however, by
allowing coal plants to meet the standard by averaging their
emissions over 30 years. They could start generating power
without the technology and wait for it to be developed
commercially.
EXISTING COAL
In its proposals to regulate new coal plants, the EPA has
taken a command and control approach, applying a New Source
Performance Standard (NSPS) across the power generation sector
nationally.
The EPA already regulates emissions of other pollutants from
power plants in an approach based on performance standards,
which it can cite as a precedent.
Applying EPA rules to existing coal power plants, which
accounted for 37 percent of all U.S. power generation in 2012,
is less clear-cut, however.
It would have to give states flexibility to meet performance
standards, given that there is no easily available, proven
technology to limit CO2 emissions from existing coal plants.
Such flexibility could include setting an aggregate cap on
the carbon emissions of a state's power sector as a whole. That
could be implemented through a trading scheme. Utilities that
exceed the emissions cap because they have more coal plants
would have to buy permits from others that emit less.
There is little precedent for such trading schemes under the
NSPS programme, however, which raises the question whether the
EPA could recommend that as a "best system of emission
reduction" as cited in the law.
"The term 'standard of performance' means a standard for
emissions of air pollutants which reflects the degree of
emission limitation achievable through the application of the
best system of emission reduction which (taking into account the
cost of achieving such reduction and any non-air quality health
and environmental impact and energy requirements) the
administrator determines," the CAA states.
EPA scored a significant success last June in defeating
challenges against its intention to regulate power plants.
Now under Obama's plan, the EPA will make specific proposals
to limit emissions from existing plants as well as new sources,
and it may have limited legal precedent on which to rely under
the CAA.
For those reasons, Obama's speech on Tuesday is only a first
step. The EPA must then tread carefully - stressing
cost-effective approaches - to win the inevitable legal
challenge.
