By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 26 President Barack Obama's climate
plan, unveiled this week, may boost regional schemes to cut
greenhouse gas emissions, known as cap and trade, four years
after the United States failed to pass legislation for a
nationwide programme.
Unlike Europe, the United States has no national cap and
trade scheme to combat carbon emissions. The U.S. Congress
considered but ultimately failed to bring in a national scheme
in a climate bill which stalled in the Senate in 2009.
After this failure, there is no hope of a repeated attempt
any time soon. But Obama's new climate plan could enhance the
regional cap and trade markets and cement their future.
Such schemes allocate a fixed quota of carbon emissions
permits to industry and these can be traded between the
participants.
The present U.S. schemes are the Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative (RGGI) of nine northeast states, which caps power
sector carbon emissions, and California's economy-wide
programme.
Obama, facing Republican opposition, is by-passing Congress
and turning instead to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
to bring in carbon curbs on existing power plants.
He has directed the agency to finalise such emissions
standards by June 2015 under the existing Clean Air Act (CAA).
If the agency can fend off litigation, a new EPA proposal
could link and boost existing regional cap and trade schemes and
possibly even expand these to neighbouring states.
But such a by-passing of Congress will face legal
challenges, on the basis that the Clean Air Act was not
originally intended to combat climate change.
There is little precedent, for example, to implement
emissions trading through the Act.
DETAIL
It is too early to judge the cost or ambition of Obama's
climate plan, given its low level of detail.
"What follows is a blueprint for steady, responsible
national and international action to slow the effects of climate
change so we leave a cleaner, more stable environment for future
generations," Obama's "Climate Action Plan" stated.
The plan did include goals to cut cumulative carbon
emissions from running appliances and government buildings and a
target for federal agencies to source their energy from
renewable sources.
But its most interesting aspect is the plan to curb carbon
dioxide emissions from existing power plants, where it is clear
that emissions markets will be one model for implementation.
Obama entitled the new carbon emissions standards, "Flexible
Carbon Pollution Standards for Power Plants", in a memo
directing the EPA administrator.
"You shall ensure, to the greatest extent possible, that you
develop approaches that allow the use of market-based
instruments, performance standards, and other regulatory
flexibilities; (and) ensure that the standards enable continued
reliance on a range of energy sources and technologies," he said
in the memo.
In international climate policy, "flexible" and
"market-based" are jargon for emissions trading.
NO CONSENSUS
The Clean Air Act has few precedents for enacting emissions
trading. One is the sulphur dioxide (SO2) allowance trading
system, intended to address the threat of acid rain.
That market was introduced through amendments to the Act in
1990, which passed both the House of Representatives (401-21)
and the Senate (89-11) by wide margins.
No such political consensus exists now, ruling out new
amendments to accommodate carbon.
Instead Obama is using direct action through existing
clauses in the Act, in sections 111(b) and 111(d).
These make no direct mention of carbon or emissions trading.
Section 111(d) sets guidelines for state regulation of
existing sources of pollutants, such as power plants, where in
the past EPA has issued model plans for adoption by the states.
EPA has made one ill-fated attempt to interpret section
111(d) as allowing an emissions trading program, according to
the Washington-based think-tank "Resources for the Future".
("Greenhouse gas regulation under the Clean Air Act", April
2010)
That unsuccessful regulation in 2005 would have established
a trading program for mercury emissions from power plants.
"Although the D.C. Circuit rejected EPA's mercury rule, it
did so on other grounds - the court gave no indication that
emissions trading under the New Source Performance Standards
program was itself problematic (though it is of course possible
that the court simply did not reach the issue)," the report
said.
CAP AND TRADE
Despite such legal hurdles, emissions trading and other
market approaches may offer the most flexibility for states to
interpret an emissions standard, and so minimise costs.
The U.S. environmental group the Natural Resources Defense
Council gave an example of how it could work at the end of last
year. ("Closing the Power Plant Carbon Pollution Loophole",
December 2012)
EPA would set state-specific performance standards for power
plants, based on the energy mix in each state.
"NRDC's proposal is designed to give power plant owners
freedom to choose how they would achieve the required emission
reductions, giving credit for increases in energy efficiency and
electricity generation using renewable sources and allowing
emission-rate averaging among fossil fuelfired power plants,"
it said.
The plan sounds much like Obama's memo to the EPA.
States could meet the emissions standards either through
their own crediting schemes, which give utilities flexibility in
how they reached a target across a number of power plants, or
they could tap into existing cap and trade schemes.
If EPA introduced an average limit on carbon emissions in
the power sector, utilities already operating within a regional
cap and trade scheme could meet such limits by buying carbon
allowances.
The effect would be to push up carbon prices and probably
trading volumes and liquidity in such regional cap and trade
schemes by increasing demand.
