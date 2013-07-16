(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, July 16 Winds are notoriously footloose
and hard to predict, but for grid operators keen to keep their
customers' lights on and hold down costs, agreeing on a method
to measure the reliability of the fast-growing electricity
source is vital.
Policymakers and operators around the world have come up
with a range of ways to estimate wind power and a bunch of terms
to measure wind power reliability, including capacity credit,
capacity value and availability factor.
Capacity value is the proportion of a power plant's
installed capacity that can be absolutely relied upon for
security of supply.
For a coal plant that figure is around 85 percent but for
wind can range from zero to 30 percent, depending on which
methodology you choose.
The range partly reflects actual differences across regions
- for example in wind speed, interconnection and the share of
wind power in wider generation.
But it also reflects different methods of calculation, and
highlights the need for more consistency to avoid blackouts if
wind power is over-estimated or spending too much on reserve
capacity if it is under-estimated.
Specific measurements are vital to gauge the proportion of
installed capacity that can be reasonably relied upon at any one
time, whether during predictable demand surges or unexpected
events such as an unplanned nuclear outage.
Chart 1: (page 33) goo.gl/37KCf
Chart 2: goo.gl/yCCtP
HERE'S THE MATH
Estimating capacity value, whether for variable renewable or
conventional coal and gas-fired capacity, provides a systematic
way to measure security of supply.
The risk of not meeting demand - called "loss of load" - can
be expressed in various ways.
One standard term among grid planners is "Loss of Load
Expectation" (LOLE).
According to a recent report by the British energy
regulator, Ofgem, LOLE "represents the number of hours per year
in which supply is expected to be lower than demand under normal
operation of the system. Importantly, this is before any
intervention by the System Operator, so does not represent the
likelihood of customer disconnections."
Capacity values are key in estimating the impact of new
power plants on LOLE, pinpointing how much of the installed
capacity can be relied upon.
In the case of wind, it is estimated to lie in the range of
0-30 percent of installed capacity, compared with more than 80
percent for baseload conventional, gas, coal, nuclear and hydro
power.
BRITISH EXAMPLE
Ofgem last month calculated the reliability of wind power
capacity in its six-year outlook for security of supply.
Britain in the near-term faces a greater risk of limited
blackouts than historically, as the country shuts down polluting
coal and ageing gas plants.
As a result, Ofgem is interested in capacity values during
periods of peak demand, for example in January when heating and
lighting needs are higher.
The regulator obtained local wind speeds from a re-analysis
of NASA satellite weather data - a standard academic procedure
to work around a lack of direct observations of wind power
generation.
It converted wind speeds into power generation using
observations from a sample of actual wind farms.
It then generated probability distributions for wind power
output during peak demand annually through 2019, taking into
account a doubling of wind power capacity over the period.
It added expected conventional generation and electricity
demand to calculate what it terms the "Equivalent Firm Capacity"
of wind power, which it found to be in a range from 17-24
percent of installed capacity.
The range refers to different assumptions for the amount of
installed wind power.
Perhaps paradoxically, the greater the share of wind power
in the generation mix the smaller the proportion which can be
relied upon, because on still days with no wind there will be a
greater risk of a loss of load.
UNCERTAINTY
Uncertainty about how to measure wind power capacity values
is a concern.
Even within Britain, Ofgem calculated a very different value
over the next five years (17-24 percent) than the country's
transmission operator National Grid for the winter of 2011/12 (8
percent).
Ofgem says the National Grid's calculation method - direct
observation of wind power generation - contrasts with its
statistical modelling of all supply and demand, and is
inappropriate for assessing security of supply.
"The large difference in these numbers reflects two very
different approaches. The (National Grid's) Winter Outlook
approach is based on observations of the output of wind at peak
times. By its nature this is a small number of observations, and
it is therefore possible that the wind output at the time of
observation could have been very different.
"We do not consider this approach appropriate for a capacity
adequacy analysis, as it represents a pessimistic estimate of
the availability of wind in isolation from the rest of the
system," Ofgem said last month.
In Europe, estimates among transmission system operators for
wind power capacity value during peak demand vary from zero (in
Austria, Cyprus and Estonia) to up to 30 percent (in France and
Portugal), according to the European Network of Transmission
System Operators for Electricity.
In the United States, grid planners projected wind capacity
values during peak demand in 2019, ranging from 8 percent in the
Midwest coordinating region, to 18.5 percent in the western
United States and Canada region, called WECC (Western
Electricity Coordinating Council). (Chart 2)
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) illustrated
the importance of getting capacity values right, with the
example of a region projecting 20 gigawatts of wind capacity by
2019.
"If it decreased its capacity value by one percentage point
from 12 percent to 11 percent, and had to replace that lost wind
capacity in order to meet its target reserve margin, it would
require an additional 200 megawatts of capacity resources."
If gas-fired power supplied the difference, that would cost
$195 million in upfront capital, EIA estimated in 2011.
But the range is up to 30 - not one - percentage points,
underlining how important it is to agree on a consistent
modelling approach for a more accurate balancing of demand and
supply, to save costs and better ensure grid reliability.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn)