By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, April 26 Considering how often
Marjorie Asturias's credit card charges have been denied
recently, you'd think she was a notorious scammer, or an
international art thief.
"We have plenty of credit on the card, and faithfully pay
our balance in full each month," says Asturias, 40, a Dallas,
Texas resident with a penchant for books, gardening and her
three dogs. "But suddenly, we're getting a number of charges
denied, sometimes while we're standing at the register."
"Before, this happened only a handful of times in the
10-plus years we've had the card," says Astorias, who is
president of digital marketer, Blue Volcano Media.
Asturias isn't alone in feeling singled out by her bank for
credit-card charge rejection. But it's not malicious; financial
institutions are feeling the pressure of keeping up with armies
of hackers who steal personal information, swipe card numbers
and load those accounts with false charges.
Total global fraud losses from credit and debit cards
amounted to $7.6 billion in 2010, up 10 percent over the
previous year, according to trade publication The Nilson Report.
Of that, 47 percent was in the United States.
Data on the precise number of charge denials isn't publicly
available, as the banks consider it proprietary information.
And credit card companies like Visa say authorization
decisions are made by the issuing bank, not them.
Industry experts confirm that consumers are dealing with an
increasing volume of denied transactions, and having to prove
they are who they say they are.
"Banks have seen an uptick in fraud the last couple of
months, and they're trying to protect themselves," says Avivah
Litan, a security analyst with technology research firm Gartner.
"They put in blunt new rules to stop fraud, because their
predictive models aren't keeping up. As a result they're
creating a lot of false positives - and end up inconveniencing a
lot of good customers."
BREACHES GALORE
Financial institutions say they have little choice but to
clamp down, when security breaches are coming fast and furious.
Global Payments Inc., which processes charges for
the likes of Visa, Inc. and MasterCard Inc.,
recently announced a hack that affected around 1.5 million
customer accounts in North America.
In 2008, another processor, Heartland Payment Systems Inc.
, suffered a breach that hit 130 million accounts. And
companies ranging from online shoe and apparel retailer Zappos
to Sony Corp. to discount retailer TJX Companies Inc.
have all been affected by security breaches.
In response, card issuers scramble to figure out which
charges are legitimate. Unusually large purchases, or those from
new locations or an unfamiliar computer, can raise red flags.
"We have to strike a balance between customer convenience
and fraud prevention. And when there have been third-party
security breaches, that clearly raises the bar for us," says
Doug Johnson, a vice president of risk management policy at the
American Bankers Association.
That's how the battle against fraud affects regular folks -
like Marcia Noyes.
"I live in Colorado, my kids go to school in Oregon, and
often, my husband uses the same account while traveling," says
Noyes, 51, a marketing director for a healthcare technology
company.
"The card company can't seem to differentiate when different
cards are used in different states by different people," she
says. "When my kids use their cards, it can cause real problems.
It's frustrating."
Even Noyes' grocery and gas purchases have been turned down,
as she appeared to be in three places at once. So, what's a
frustrated consumer to do?
Here's what the experts advise.
TALK TO THE CARD COMPANY
Predictive models for fraud are based on identifying charges
that don't fit previous patterns. So, if you're taking a
vacation abroad to a new destination, alert bank representatives
in advance that they should expect a flurry of charges abroad.
"Make sure you let them know where you're going to be, even
if it's just outside your own state," says Erica Sandberg,
editor at large for CreditCardGuide.com, a Bankrate company.
You may still get flagged, but an early heads-up may
minimize that risk.
HAVE SEVERAL CARDS
It's tricky to tell which charge will flag you as a
potential fraudster. So if you're in the checkout line and your
Visa is rejected, having alternative cards from competing
issuers, like MasterCard or AmEx, will help.
"It makes perfect sense, just like having a spare tire,"
says Sandberg.
USE A PREPAID CARD
You don't want to be stuck with no means of payment while
far from home. With a prepaid card, often sold at airports, you
won't be caught dead broke while vacationing abroad.
WAIT IT OUT
The number of denied charges may have spiked recently, but
as banks hone their predictive models, that number should drift
back down again, says Gartner's Litan.
And when issuers eventually switch to chip-based cards like
those used in Britain, instead of the magnetic-strip versions,
the prevalence of credit-card fraud should decrease - along with
the frequency of denied charges.
"I've seen spurts like this before after big security
breaches," says Litan. "Things should get better. But in the
meantime, it sure is annoying."