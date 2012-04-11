By Kathleen Kingsbury
BOSTON, April 11 In recent weeks, Eva Chung's
family watched with pride as acceptance letters arrived from all
seven of the colleges to which she applied.
But some of that initial euphoria has worn off as financial
aid award letters followed.
"Reality set in on how much this is going to cost," said
Rosemarie Chung, Eva's mother. "We did anticipate more help.
And, of course, her first choice so far was the least generous."
Getting into college can be tough. Getting a good aid
package can be even tougher. Most families don't pay the full
sticker price, and there are strategies for getting the most
generous aid package possible.
"April is the time to ask for more, and do it as soon as
possible," said Barry Sysler, a Pennsylvania-based college and
financial aid consultant. "You lose leverage once you've
accepted enrollment on May 1."
UNDERSTAND YOUR AWARD
About 82 percent of all first-year students receive some
type of financial aid, according to the latest statistics from
the U.S. Department of Education. But too often, parents assume
that all elements in a financial aid award letter are free
money, which rarely, if ever, is the case.
It is important to distinguish between a gift - such as
scholarships or grants - and "self-help" that needs to be paid
back, which includes loans and work-study.
Felicia Gopaul, a certified financial planner and college
consultant, tells families that after they've maximized all the
grant and scholarship aid, they should use federal loans because
they offer competitive, fixed interest rates. These include
Stafford loans for students and Parent Loan for Undergraduate
Students (PLUS) loans for parents.
Also consider whether a Stafford loan is subsidized or
unsubsidized. Interest does not accrue for subsidized loans
while you are in school at least half-time or during future
deferment periods.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid's (FAFSA)
calculation of Expected Family Contribution is the best estimate
for how much aid you can anticipate, but it is not uncommon to
be awarded less.
Also, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers an
interactive, online tool called Financial Aid Comparison
Shopper.
()
ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION
The good news is that financial aid packages - whether they
include scholarships, loans or work-study - aren't necessarily
set in stone. Especially for families with special financial
hardships, colleges are willing to listen and reconsider.
Nearly all institutions allow families to "appeal" financial
aid decisions, some in formal processes but more often on an ad
hoc basis. But first, families need to do some homework, and
review the results of their FAFSA application, said Joe Bagnoli,
dean of admission and financial aid at Grinnell College in Iowa.
"Errors are made, and identifying them can change your
package," he said.
Whenever possible, set up a face-to-face meeting.
"Financial aid officers want to meet with you, that's their
job," said Don Betterton, who worked in the admissions and
financial aid office at Princeton University for 30 years.
"Going in person can add that personal touch they need to make a
decision in your favor."
Be sure you're talking to the right person. Need-based
appeals are generally handled by the financial aid office,
Betterton said, while the head of admissions often has
discretion in his budget to increase merit aid for top
candidates.
If a face-to-face meeting is impossible, write a letter
rather than calling. Include awards or accomplishments a student
has garnered since applying.
If you're making a need-based appeal based on unforeseen
circumstances such as a job loss or sudden medical expenses,
provide schools with documentation, including receipts. Consumer
debt is almost never considered a hardship.
Asking for a specific amount can also be more persuasive.
"Make it a reasonable offer," Betterton said. "Two thousand
dollars is a reasonable amount to ask for; $20,000 isn't."
And don't be afraid to show one school more generous
packages you've received from others.
"If the student's second-choice school has offered a
significantly greater amount of aid, explain this in the letter
to add some leveraging power," said Scott Weingold, co-founder
of the Ohio-based College Planning Network. "Just be sure not to
come off too aggressive - no one likes to be threatened."
PLAN FOR FOUR YEARS, NOT ONE
Often when a child is off to school for the first time,
parents forget to multiply their expected costs by four.
"You want to get reassurances from colleges that you can
count on the same generosity all four years of attendance," said
Ron Ramsdell, founder of Minneapolis-based College Aid
Consulting Services.
Aida Mirante, director of financial aid at Salve Regina
University in Newport, Rhode Island, said students need to know
what is required of them to keep their aid, such as maintaining
a minimum grade point average or working during school or
summer.
In subsequent years, families should always notify
institutions if financial circumstances change, such as a second
or third child heading off to college.
Under worst-case scenarios, when the money simply isn't
there, parents must be prepared to guide their child toward
another school.
"There are many great options out there," Sysler said. "No
college is worth financial ruin."