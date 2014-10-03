Oct 3 Market volatility is top-of-mind for
clients who still can't relax, five years after the 2008-2009
stock market meltdown. Investors worry that the five-year bull
market in stocks could suddenly turn.
Clients' worry about market swings even outpaces the fear of
running out of money in retirement, according to a Russell
Investments survey of advisers.
The reason? Many investors can't erase memories of 2008,
said Scott E. Couto, president of Fidelity Financial Advisor
Solutions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 54 percent
between October 2007 and March 2009. After that dive, the market
has risen 133 percent from March 9, 2009 to Sept. 29, 2014.
"Losing hurts worse than winning feels good," Couto said.
Many older investors are particularly cautious because they are
taking retirement distributions, or will need to do so soon.
HELPING CLIENTS RELAX
Advisers can ease clients' fears by describing market swings
in a long-term context, Couto said. For example, advisers can
share statistics with clients to show how long it typically
takes for markets to rebound after a downturn, and how stocks
have yielded decent long-term returns, despite fluctuations.
Other strategies include holding the equivalent of a "Back to
School" night for advisers to tell clients what to expect for
the year, said John Anderson, a consultant for SEI Advisor
Network in Oaks, Pennsylvania, who counsels advisers on running
their practices.
Advisers can also prepare clients for future risk, Anderson
said. For example, advisers could show estimates of how much
money clients would lose if the S&P 500 stock index dropped 20
percent, 30 percent or 40 percent. That could prompt clients to
switch to less volatile investments or at least assess their
risks.
That type of groundwork is part of every first meeting with
new clients for Robert Schmansky, a financial advisor in
Livonia, Michigan. Most clients, as a result, never ask about
market fluctuations, Schmansky said.
Schmansky's strategy uses stocks to maximize growth, while
balancing portfolios with less volatile assets such as Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and short-term bonds.
The approach eases clients' minds because they know that
part of their portfolio is safe from market swings and always
available for income, he said.
Such strategies have grown more popular since the 2008
crisis, said Couto. Some advisers now pitch "outcome-oriented"
investing that focuses on clients' objectives, such as having a
certain dollar amount for retirement or putting kids through
college, instead of returns. The adviser may speak of dividing
assets into "buckets," each designed for certain objectives,
such as achieving growth, hedging against inflation, or
preserving capital.
Some advisers go even broader when adding investments to
clients' portfolios. They may include commodities, such as gold
or timber, which could move in a different direction from
stocks, or market-neutral funds that claim to do well regardless
of the direction of the market. Couto cautions, though, that the
risks and fees associated with some such strategies may
overwhelm the benefits.
He suggests advisers build stability into portfolios by
adding less-volatile bonds, shares of dividend-paying companies
and quality big companies with market values over $5 billion.
More importantly, having conversations about risk and
volatility can separate the great advisers from the average
ones, says Couto. "One of the best things advisers can do is
help clients understand their long term objectivesand stay
focused on their 'personal economy,'" he says.
