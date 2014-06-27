By Robyn Post
| CHICAGO, June 27
CHICAGO, June 27 Financial advisers who
transition from a commission-only business to a fee-based model
are often stymied about how to explain their new fees without
sending existing clients packing.
Some fear clients will feel sticker shock when hearing they
need to pay fees out of pocket instead of having costs deducted
from investment accounts. Advisers also worry clients may
question why they're now paying a fee equal to one percent of
their assets under management, instead of a fraction of that for
their load funds.
The problem is that most investors don't understand how
adviser compensation works or how it affects the services they
receive, says John Anderson, a practice management consultant
with SEI Advisor Network, a unit of SEI Investments Co
in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Many investors do not know what it means
for an adviser to be a fiduciary, or somebody who acts in a
client's best interests, Anderson says.
A 2011 study by Cerulli Associates, a consulting firm in
Boston, showed that 31 percent of investors thought financial
planning services were free and one-third didn't know how they
paid for advice. What's more, most investors prefer to pay
hidden commissions instead of account fees, according to Cerulli
studies.
Some clients might push back when advisers begin asking for
fees, but their concerns usually dissolve once advisers show
clients the benefits.
FOCUS ON SERVICES
Morgan Smith, an adviser in Austin, Texas, explained the
ethical obligation of a fiduciary to his clients when he
transitioned to a fee-only practice. "I asked, 'Would you rather
work with someone whose compensation structure has nothing to do
with your best interest or someone whose structure is based on
your best interest and goals?'" he says.
Every client except one, a day trader, stayed on. But some
asked why they would pay him if their investments declined. He
told them his advice would pay off more in a down market and
that "when your investments go down, I get paid less," he says.
Sheryl Garrett, whose Garrett Planning Network includes more
than 300 fee-only advisers, says clients need to understand the
difference between advisers who can afford to give advice
because they sold a product and advisers who are objective
because they have "no skin in the game."
Clients who are paying for advice also need to know what
other problems advisers are solving in exchange for the
additional compensation, says Anderson. He tells advisers to
create a one-page list of their services. That may include
rebalancing clients' portfolios and analyzing their future
social security benefits.
He also starts client conversations by highlighting what
they've recently accomplished, such as filling in paperwork to
name beneficiaries for IRA accounts.
Anderson and Garrett both believe in showing clients that
their daily decisions have more of an impact on their finances
than the investments or insurance products they buy. It's a
holistic approach that often wins over clients, they say.
(Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and Paul Simao)