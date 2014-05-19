(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Ed McCarthy
May 19 Many retirees don't maximize their Social
Security retirement benefits because they start them at the
wrong time or overlook more sophisticated claiming strategies.
Those can be costly mistakes, according to a growing body of
research.
A couple that is strategic about when and how it files can
boost its lifelong benefits by as much as $100,000 compared with
what the spouses would get if both simply took benefits at 62,
according to a March 2014 Journal of Financial Planning article
by John Slowers from Stanford University and Sita Nataraj Slavov
from the American Enterprise Institute.
Advisers willing to learn Social Security planning's finer
points can provide a service to clients or even win new ones
when they may want them - just before they retire.
Jen Lake with Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC in Itasca, Illinois
started "deep diving" into claiming strategies several years
ago. She studied the Social Security Administration's website
and attended presentations at advisers' conferences. Then she
developed strategies to guide her firm's advisers.
The service isn't a game-changer for wealthy clients, she
says, but clients like it. It also fits well with the firm's
target market of women transitioning through divorce or
widowhood because Social Security has unique rules for those
situations.
NUANCED CALCULATIONS
Optimizing the claiming decision is tricky, especially for
married couples. You have to consider two benefit accounts and
spousal and survivor benefits, and make assumptions about the
partners' life expectancies.
You have to weigh complex claiming strategies involving
early and late filing, spousal benefits and more. For example,
with the "file-and-suspend" strategy, the higher-earning spouse
files after reaching full retirement age - 66 for those born
between 1943 and 1954.
That allows the younger spouse to collect a spousal benefit,
assuming he or she is at least 62. The older spouse then
suspends his or her benefit until a later date, which lets it
grow by about 8 percent each year. The younger spouse's worker
benefit continues to increase and, if it becomes larger than the
spousal benefit, he or she can switch to that payment.
Several organizations offer structured training. The
American College for Financial Services in Bryn Mawr,
Pennsylvania, covers claiming strategies extensively in its
Retirement Income Certified Planner course. Sharonville,
Ohio-based Premier Social Security Consulting LLC has developed
a National Social Security Advisor Certification.
Software can help. Lake uses Social Security Analyzer (www.ssanalyzer.com)
as a decision aid; other sources reported using Social Security
Explorer (www.socialsecurityexplorer.com) and Social
Security Maximizer (www.omyen.com).
Outsourcing is another option.
Jim Pavletich, a 37-year Social Security Administration
veteran, started a benefits-planning practice with his wife,
Jan, after he left the agency in 2010. Their firm, Social
Security Consultants in Chandler, Arizona, advises retirees and
advisers on claiming strategies. Business is going so well the
couple is considering raising their consulting rate of $150 an
hour for advisers and cutting back on new cases, he said.
