Oct 31In the last two weeks, both Charles Schwab
Corp and Fidelity Investments unveiled so-called "robo"
advice programs that offer free or very cheap algorithm-driven
portfolio management to investors.
That strikes fear into the hearts of many financial advisers
who typically charge 1 percent or more of assets under
management to offer personalized advice to investors.
Some, such as Ritholtz Wealth Management, are responding in
kind. Earlier this month the firm launched Liftoff, a digital
portfolio management tool aimed at young would-be clients with
under $100,000 to invest who want account oversight but don't
need complete wealth management. The new offering aims to give
investors easy and inexpensive (0.4 percent of assets per year)
access to the firm's investing strategies and to keep those
clients in the fold as their wealth grows, said CEO Josh Brown.
Upside, the San Francisco-based startup that provides the
technology behind Liftoff, is also working with other registered
investment advisers to offer a way to compete with the
direct-to-consumer "robo" offerings from such firms as
Betterment LLC and Wealthfront Inc, which offer consumers
digital-only access to low-cost ETFs and automatic portfolio
design and rebalancing through algorithms.
On Monday, Charles Schwab announced it was moving into the
automated advice space with a free product.
Fidelity said on Oct. 15 that it would refer its advisers
who wanted a low-cost automated investment offering to
Betterment LLC, one of the largest of the new robo-advisers.
STILL A SMALL SPACE
Advisers who fear their business will be undercut by
products like these should remember that the current competitive
threat is tiny, accounting for less than $5 billion in assets,
said Sophie Schmitt, senior analyst at Aite Group, a research
firm. So, panic isn't necessary, though it's probably a good
time to make some moves.
"The traditional financial services world is waking up to
the reality that clients want to consume financial information
digitally and 2014 is a pivotal year," Schmitt said.
Advisers can start to compete with these automated products
by offering clients online access and beefing up the technology
tools they use themselves when working with clients, she said.
One case in point is Merrill Clear, launched earlier this
year by Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, which allows advisers
to help clients plan for retirement, and prioritize goals on
iPads.
Flesh-and-blood advisers who use digital tools have an
advantage over algorithms because they can "marry technology and
human behavior," said Daniel Satchkov, president of Rixtrema, a
firm that offers software advisers can use to demonstrate
portfolio risk to clients.
Brian Eddy, a Beverly, Massachusetts, adviser, said he
agrees. His firm, PortfolioFix, offers online access to their
accounts and automated portfolio rebalancing. But he also talks
to them in person, on the phone and via Skype, the
teleconferencing program.
"There's always going to be a market for someone who's
available to the client on a one-on-one basis," he said.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Andrew Hay)