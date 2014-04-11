(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Robyn Post
CHICAGO, April 11 Half of business consultant
Angie Herbers' financial advisory clients give her a hard time
for suggesting that they offer perks to their own customers. The
other half are taking her advice to the bank.
Herbers, a Manhattan, Kansas, management consultant with a
high percentage of financial planning clients, says she believes
perks that resonate with clients are "the secret to life, the
universe, and advisory firm growth."
Incorporating unexpected but helpful extras beyond your
financial services - such as subscriptions to Kiplinger's
Personal Finance magazine, identity theft protection or rewards
programs - can get clients talking to family, friends and
colleagues.
"They're not going to talk about their quarterly review at
dinner," says Herbers. "They're going to be sitting across from
someone who's complaining their debit card got stolen, and
they're going to say 'We don't have that problem because our
adviser has I.D. theft protection for us.'"
The concept has its detractors. Kent Grealish, a San Bruno,
California, hourly rate investment adviser, feels it is better
to charge a fair price than buy clients gifts with their own
money. Yet Grealish has not forgotten being asked by a good
client why he does not give out signature golf balls as his
buddy's broker does.
Others say it solves a common adviser challenge: How to ramp
up referrals.
THE 'PERKS-UP-FRONT' MODEL
Herbers divided her client base down the middle to compare
informally the referral business won by advisers who use perks
with those who don't. Typically, an adviser may get one new
referral a month for every $1 million in revenue.
"We found that those who offer perks significantly exceed
the benchmark," she says. What's more, firms that offer perks
often don't have marketing expenses or marketing departments
because they don't really need them. Their clients do the
marketing for them.
Perks can be broken down into two categories: Those the
adviser pays for, and those that are free, though they may
require an adviser's time.
Deborah Fox, CEO and founder of San Diego-based Fox
Financial Planning Network, which provides consulting services
to more than 300 advisers, says her client firms have hosted
wine tastings, dinners and golf events for clients at their own
expense.
Another popular perk is providing clients with free online
portals for account aggregation so they can see all of their
accounts in one view. That can offer advisers the additional
benefit of getting to see all of their clients' assets, even
those they do not manage.
Dave Caruso, founding chairman and managing director of
Boston-based Coastal Capital Group, which manages about $1.1
billion in assets, keeps a circle of consultants on retainer so
clients can obtain free help with issues such as getting medigap
health insurance or managing cash flow.
"I know they don't say, 'Boy, he got me 10 percent last
year.' They say, 'I was going crazy with my health insurance and
he put me in touch with someone who deciphered it for me,'" says
Caruso.
He also keeps a shelf full of his favorite books. If a
client is getting divorced or starting a new business, Caruso
hands him or her some helpful reading. He has picked up
referrals after books were passed around among a client's family
and friends.
Herbers found one perk that worked well across all firms was
helping clients sign up for American Express rewards programs.
It costs the planner some time helping clients apply, and
helping them understand how it works and how to redeem rewards.
Clients are thrilled with the amount of free stuff they can rack
up, even if they pay the membership fee themselves.
THE 'WOW' FACTOR
Clients are most likely to refer their friends and relatives
when they feel personally attached to a product or service. That
is why some advisers tailor their "perks" to fit their
individual clients.
"I put in my own time on a Saturday to sit with a client
while he shared business issues he couldn't share with anyone
else," says Fox, who in addition to consulting has her own
advisory practice. "I took another client to lunch for her 80th
birthday." She has also helped clients plan vacations and shop
for airfare and cars.
The more clients feel the "wow" factor, the more likely they
are to refer, says Deborah Fox. "There's a big difference
between loyal clients, which lots of firms have, and clients who
are advocates. Much fewer have the latter."
(Editing by Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)