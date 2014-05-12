COLOMBO May 12 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31, as released on Monday.

(in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q1 2014 Q1 2013

Net profit 2,301.1 2,256.1

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 2.71 2.66

Gross Income 17,778.3 16,787.8

Net interest income 6,575.4 5,615.4

NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation.