BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
COLOMBO May 12 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31, as released on Monday.
(in millions of rupees unless stated):
Q1 2014 Q1 2013
Net profit 2,301.1 2,256.1
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 2.71 2.66
Gross Income 17,778.3 16,787.8
Net interest income 6,575.4 5,615.4
NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market