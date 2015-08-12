COLOMBO Aug 12 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended June 30 released on Wednesday.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q2 2015 Q2 2014

Net profit 2,646.1 2,216.4

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 3.01 2.59

Gross Income 18,794.9 18,178.7

Net interest income 7,588.9 7,118.2

NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)