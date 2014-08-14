COLOMBO, Aug 14 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended June 30, as released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q2 2014 Q2 2013 Net profit 2,216.4 2,232.1 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.59 2.63 Gross Income 17,626.5 17,942.3 Net interest income 6,566.0 6,322.3 NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)