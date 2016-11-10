COLOMBO Nov 10 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended Sept. 30 released on Thursday.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q3 2016 Q3 2015

Net profit 3,688.8 3,249.5

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 4.13 3.71

Gross Income 24,106.5 20,333.2

Net interest income 8,223.6 7,681.0

NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark Potter)