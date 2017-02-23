COLOMBO Feb 23 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended Dec. 31 released on Wednesday.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2016 Q4 2015

Net profit 4,306.7 3,423.8

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 4.84 3.91

Gross Income 26,442.5 21,304.7

Net interest income 8,665.9 8,011.5

NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)