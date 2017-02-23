BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
COLOMBO Feb 23 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended Dec. 31 released on Wednesday.
(In millions of rupees unless stated):
Q4 2016 Q4 2015
Net profit 4,306.7 3,423.8
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 4.84 3.91
Gross Income 26,442.5 21,304.7
Net interest income 8,665.9 8,011.5
NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17