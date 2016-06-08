(Adds CEO comments, detail)
June 8 Com Hem :
* Cable TV firm Com Hem expands into the SDU (single
dwelling unit) market and acquires Boxer Sweden, following
decision to focus on fiber to single family homes
* Com Hem says decision to focus on single family homes
comes after trials underway since H2 2015
* "This is a big, new growth area for Com Hem for the
foreseeable future," Chief Executive Anders Nilsson tells
Reuters
* Com Hem shares rise 2.2 pct by 0749 GMT, outpacing 0.4 pct
slide in broader market
* Says acquires Boxer TV-access AB for an enterprise value
of SEK 1,330 million ($164 million), representing an estimated
2016 underlying EBITDA multiple of 4.4x
* Says the Com Hem SDU expansion program will not affect
previously announced financial guidance for 2016
* Says beyond 2016, revenue guidance for the existing Com
Hem business remains unchanged at mid-single digit annual growth
for the mid-term
* Says Boxer DTT revenue will result in somewhat slower
annual revenue growth for the combined group compared to
previously communicated mid-term guidance
* Says acquisition is expected to generate approximately SEK
300 million in additional underlying EBITDA to Com Hem group
* Says total consideration for Boxer transaction is SEK
1,550 million (based on balance sheet as per march 31, 2016),
payable in cash at closing
* Says acquisition will be financed by a new three year SEK
800 million credit facility with Swedbank ab (publ) and existing
unutilised credit facilities
* Says expects restructuring charges of approximately SEK 75
million as part of transaction
* Says remains committed to its financial leverage target of
3.5-4.0x net debt to underlying EBITDA as well as to its
shareholder remuneration program
($1 = 8.1144 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 8.1144 Swedish crowns)